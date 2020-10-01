UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

‏Abu Dhabi Executive Council Approves Transfer Of Some Medical Services From Abu Dhabi Police To SEHA

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 07:15 PM

‏Abu Dhabi Executive Council approves transfer of some medical services from Abu Dhabi Police to SEHA

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Executive Council has issued a resolution number (152) for the year 2020, approving the transfer of some medical services provided by the Abu Dhabi Police GHQ to its members and their families, to the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA. The resolution also approves the reassignment and transfer of Emirati medical staff members of the Abu Dhabi Police GHQ to SEHA, in accordance with current legislations.

The resolution was made to ensure that Abu Dhabi Police members and their families receive all specialised medical services required and benefit from SEHA’s integrated care network.

The specialised medical services transferred from the Abu Dhabi Police to SEHA include orthopaedics, gastroenterology, obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, and dentistry. Abu Dhabi Police will continue to provide health and physical fitness checks for those enrolled in military trainings, medical examinations for police schools’ students, and medical treatment services for inmates of correctional and penal facilities.

Related Topics

Resolution Police Company Abu Dhabi 2020 All From

Recent Stories

TAMM highlights digital services for Abu Dhabi sen ..

36 seconds ago

Al Corniche street in Umm Al Qaiwain renamed after ..

1 hour ago

Al-Othaimeen bids farewell to the Oman's permanent ..

1 hour ago

FPW Fashion Show December 2020

1 hour ago

Must be decided how to run these speeches, Shibli ..

2 hours ago

FAO launches Climate-Smart Agriculture Profile for ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.