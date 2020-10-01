‏Abu Dhabi Executive Council approves transfer of some medical services from Abu Dhabi Police to SEHA

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Executive Council has issued a resolution number (152) for the year 2020, approving the transfer of some medical services provided by the Abu Dhabi Police GHQ to its members and their families, to the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA. The resolution also approves the reassignment and transfer of Emirati medical staff members of the Abu Dhabi Police GHQ to SEHA, in accordance with current legislations.

The resolution was made to ensure that Abu Dhabi Police members and their families receive all specialised medical services required and benefit from SEHA’s integrated care network.

The specialised medical services transferred from the Abu Dhabi Police to SEHA include orthopaedics, gastroenterology, obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, and dentistry. Abu Dhabi Police will continue to provide health and physical fitness checks for those enrolled in military trainings, medical examinations for police schools’ students, and medical treatment services for inmates of correctional and penal facilities.