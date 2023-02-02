UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi Forum For Peace Inaugurates Office Of New ‘Alliance Of Virtue’ In Washington

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2023 | 10:00 PM

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2023) The Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace has inaugurated the office of the new Alliance of Virtue (Hilf al-Fudul) in Washington, US.

Shaikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the UAE Fatwa Council, Head of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, and Honorary President of Hilf al-Fudul, expressed his happiness at inaugurating the new office in Washington.

The new Alliance of Virtue will successfully implement its charter and complete its various activities and programmes, he added, noting that its charter was progressively drafted in Abu Dhabi in the UAE, the capital of tolerance and peace.

The alliance has today become an organisation that aims to spread noble values, such as respect, compassion and peace, he further added.

Shaikh Abdullah thanked the event’s partners and attendees and wished the alliance success and sustainability in promoting the values of peace and tolerance.

The event was attended by the members of the alliance’s board of directors, several religious leaders, and representatives of official and civil entities in the US.

