Abu Dhabi Hosts Conference On Combatting Crime And Violent Extremism

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 08:00 PM

Abu Dhabi hosts conference on combatting crime and violent extremism

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2019) Sheikh Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Wajib Volunteering Association, inaugurated the conference, entitled, Combatting Crime and Violent Extremism: A Community Responsibility, organised by the association in cooperation with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, UNODC, in the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, in Abu Dhabi.

In his speech, Sheikh Khalifa bin Mohammed said that the conference was organised to reinforce the position of the UAE and its institutions in fighting crime and extremism.

He also highlighted the role of the conference is discussing key issues, with the participation of local and international experts and specialists, who will be given the opportunity to discuss their experiences in combatting crime.

Dr. Hatem Ali, Regional Director of the GGC Office of the UNODC, said that the association's hosting of the conference confirms the UAE's approach to upholding its social responsibility, while highlighting the importance of fighting extremism and discrimination and correcting misconceptions about religions that are based on moderation and openness. He said that the UAE’s approach requires increased efforts and the establishment of partnerships with international foundations to promote the values of tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

