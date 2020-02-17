Abu Dhabi Media launches new strategy focusing on content and digital platforms

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2020) Abu Dhabi Media has announced a new strategy that defines the general vision of the company in preparation for the next fifty years, and is based on innovation and modernisation of its content and digital platforms across all of its media assets; starting from February 19, 2020.

According to the new strategy, Abu Dhabi Media Company, ADM, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company, ADDH, will be launching its new audience centric content and digital platforms based on extensive audience research in the GCC and middle East. The strategy signifies the most robust modernisation and development projects by the company since its inception in 1969.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of State and Chairman of the board of Directors of ADM, said: "Abu Dhabi Media Company’s first assets were established through the vision of our founding father, Sheikh Zayed, may God rest his soul, who believed in the importance of the media and regarded it as one of the pillars of development and community engagement. In line with our wise and visionary leadership’s directives to enhance the media ecosystem in the UAE, in anticipation of the future, today, we are marking a new beginning in media sector in the UAE and the region through the new strategy that includes a set of innovative programs across all platforms.

'' ''This strategy aims to reflect the aspirations of the public and enhance the position of Abu Dhabi Media as a pioneer in content production. The strategy also aims to solidify ADM’s position as a favored place of work amongst our national workforce in the creative sphere, including writers, presenters and media professionals. ADM’s strategy also includes the importance of training and development. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Abu Dhabi Development Holding Company and Abu Dhabi Media Board members for their efforts in overseeing the development of this new strategy," he added.

Abu Dhabi Media’s vision for development is based on three main pillars: content that focuses on audience data and research; programs that provide knowledge, entertainment and culture; and modern and user friendly digital platforms.

On February 19, Abu Dhabi Media will announce the details of its new programs, series and platforms; all of which were adopted based on research and studies conducted in the United Arab Emirates and abroad, covering all social and age groups.