UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Police Warns Of Risks Posed By Bad Tyres To Safety Of Road Users

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 04:00 PM

Abu Dhabi Police warns of risks posed by bad tyres to safety of road users

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jun, 2020) As part of its 'Safe Traffic Summer Campaign', Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, urged drivers to urgently check the tyres of their vehicles to ensure they are safe and undamaged, to avoid accidents during summer resulting from high temperatures.

Lt. Colonel Mohammed Salem Al Shehhi, Chief of the Traffic Control Section at the ADP Traffic and Patrols Directorate, urged drivers to use tyres that comply with specifications.

He also pointed out that the key reasons for accidents during summer include the use of old tyres, too much or too little air pressure, being overloaded and frequent use, stressing that traffic is being monitored and the law will be applied against violators, under the framework of the strategic priority to make roads safer.

Al Shehhi noted that the ADP is proactively launching the campaign on social media and other media outlets to promote traffic safety and prevent accidents.

Related Topics

Police Social Media Abu Dhabi Vehicles Traffic Salem Media From

Recent Stories

Zahid Ahmad says marriage saved him from going ast ..

4 minutes ago

Dubai Customs honors 146 employees for their innov ..

16 minutes ago

Libyan GNA Deputy Prime Minister Met in Moscow Wit ..

3 minutes ago

Mi-38 Trial Model Makes Emergency Landing Near Mos ..

3 minutes ago

Trust in Ability of Gov't to Manage COVID-19 Outbr ..

3 minutes ago

Moscow, Minsk May Resume Talks on Integration Road ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.