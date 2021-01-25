UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi Updates Entry Procedures For Truck Drivers

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 08:00 PM

Abu Dhabi updates entry procedures for truck drivers

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated procedures to enter Abu Dhabi for drivers of trucks and vehicles transporting goods, effective from Monday, 1st February 2021.

The decision is in line with precautionary measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The procedures apply to all drivers of trucks and vehicles transporting goods, who must show a negative PCR test result received in the last seven days to be allowed entry into the emirate. Vaccinated drivers will be offered free PCR tests every seven days.

The committee renews its call to the public to continue to cooperate and adhere to precautionary and preventive measures. Violators may be liable for legal fines and penalties.

