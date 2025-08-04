KSE-100 Index Touches Record-breaking 142,174 Points On First Day Of Business Week
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 04, 2025 | 01:47 PM
Market experts attributed rally to a combination of factors including improving economic indicators, investor optimism and positive signals from policymakers
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – August4th, 2025) The pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed a remarkable surge on Monday as bullish sentiment among investors drove the benchmark KSE-100 Index to a new all-time high, signaling renewed confidence in the country's economic outlook.
The trading week opened on a strong note, with the KSE-100 Index soaring by 1,139 points within minutes of the market opening. The index peaked at a record-breaking 142,174 points, surpassing last week's closing level of 141,034 points.
Market experts attributed the rally to a combination of factors, including improving economic indicators, investor optimism, and positive signals from policymakers. The continued momentum builds on last week’s strong close and reflects a broader trend of growing stability and confidence in Pakistan’s financial markets.
“The consistency in policy direction and signs of macroeconomic recovery are playing a major role in this positive shift,” said a senior market analyst. “Investor trust appears to be returning, and the market is responding accordingly.”
The ongoing rally has not only boosted investor morale but also raised hopes for further economic stabilization. Analysts suggest that if the current trajectory persists, the market could see even greater highs in the days ahead.
The PSX's performance is being closely watched as a barometer of investor confidence amid broader efforts to revive the national economy.
