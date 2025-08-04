Open Menu

General Women’s Union Continues 'Suqia, Fatima Bint Mubarak' Initiative

Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2025 | 02:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2025) The General Women's Union (GWU), under the directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, continues its implementation of the “Suqia, Fatima bint Mubarak," initiative, aimed at promoting community solidarity, particularly during the summer.

Launched in 2016 in collaboration with public and private sector partners, the initiative provides humanitarian support to outdoor workers exposed to extreme heat. It includes distributing water, juices, dates, and offering protective gear such as umbrellas to mitigate heat stress during peak hours.

Running throughout July, August and September, the campaign targets thousands of workers across Abu Dhabi, in line with Sheikha Fatima’s continued emphasis on supporting labourers and recognising their contributions to the community.

This year, the initiative expanded both geographically and in scope, with new distribution points and additional services introduced in coordination with national institutions. The expansion aligns with Sheikha Fatima’s humanitarian vision focused on empowerment, compassion, and reinforcing the UAE’s status as a symbol of generosity and tolerance.

Noura Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the GWU, described the initiative as a model of humanitarian service championed by Sheikha Fatima. She said it reflects the UAE’s core values of solidarity and compassion, and underscores the Union’s commitment to sustainable community support initiatives that meet the needs of laborers, especially during challenging summer months.

Al Suwaidi reaffirmed the GWU's dedication to expanding the initiative in collaboration with partners, strengthening the UAE’s global reputation as a hub of humanitarian outreach.

