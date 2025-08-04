Open Menu

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem Addresses Relationship Rumors With Bilal Abbas For First T5ime

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 04, 2025 | 02:04 PM

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem addresses relationship rumors with Bilal Abbas for first t5ime

Ishq Murshid star offers clarity on speculation, emphasises importance of maintaining privacy in personal matters

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 4th, 2025) Acclaimed Pakistani actress Dur-e-Fishan Saleem has finally broken her silence on long-standing rumors regarding her alleged relationship and nikkah with fellow actor Bilal Abbas Khan.

In a recent interview, the Ishq Murshid star offered clarity on the speculation, emphasizing the importance of maintaining privacy in personal matters.

Speaking candidly, Dur-e-Fishan shared that good on-screen chemistry stems from a strong level of comfort between co-stars. “It’s important to feel at ease with your co-actor, especially in a romantic drama. That connection helps reflect chemistry on screen, which is what audiences saw between me and Bilal,” she explained.

The actress acknowledged the overwhelming public response to their pairing, which led to widespread rumors suggesting that the two had secretly married.

When asked about her reaction to these claims, Dur-e-Fishan said, “I ignored those rumors because that’s exactly what they were—just rumors. Marriage is a deeply personal matter, and people usually share such news when it happens. Why would anyone keep it a secret for so long?”

She went on to stress the importance of personal boundaries, stating that her father had always advised her to keep private matters out of the public eye. “I live by that advice. But that doesn’t mean I’m hiding anything,” she clarified.

Dur-e-Fishan also highlighted the difference between secrecy and privacy.

“There’s a clear distinction. I understand it well, and I apply it in my life. In a profession like mine, I believe in keeping things personal until I feel ready to share them,” she concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Marriage Married From Share

Recent Stories

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem addresses relationship rumors ..

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem addresses relationship rumors with Bilal Abbas for first t5i ..

44 seconds ago
 General Women’s Union continues 'Suqia, Fatima b ..

General Women’s Union continues 'Suqia, Fatima bint Mubarak' initiative

4 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues 2024 Financial Stability Report

CBUAE issues 2024 Financial Stability Report

5 minutes ago
 KSE-100 index touches record-breaking 142,174 poin ..

KSE-100 index touches record-breaking 142,174 points on first day of business we ..

18 minutes ago
 World Governments Summit, FTI Consulting launch re ..

World Governments Summit, FTI Consulting launch report on government efficiency

20 minutes ago
 Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir leads provocative incurs ..

Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir leads provocative incursion into Al-Aqsa Mosque compou ..

50 minutes ago
Tamannaah Bhatia denies rumors of past relationshi ..

Tamannaah Bhatia denies rumors of past relationships with Virat Kohli, Abdul Raz ..

1 hour ago
 Australia develops world-first foot and mouth vacc ..

Australia develops world-first foot and mouth vaccine to protect livestock

1 hour ago
 Türkiye's inflation falls to 33.52% in July 2025

Türkiye's inflation falls to 33.52% in July 2025

1 hour ago
 China's major internet firms log $133.3 billion in ..

China's major internet firms log $133.3 billion in revenues in H1

3 hours ago
 Pakistan win T20I series against West Indies with ..

Pakistan win T20I series against West Indies with 14-run victory in final match

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 August 2025

5 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz