Dur-e-Fishan Saleem addresses relationship rumors with Bilal Abbas for first t5ime

Ishq Murshid star offers clarity on speculation, emphasises importance of maintaining privacy in personal matters

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 4th, 2025) Acclaimed Pakistani actress Dur-e-Fishan Saleem has finally broken her silence on long-standing rumors regarding her alleged relationship and nikkah with fellow actor Bilal Abbas Khan.

In a recent interview, the Ishq Murshid star offered clarity on the speculation, emphasizing the importance of maintaining privacy in personal matters.

Speaking candidly, Dur-e-Fishan shared that good on-screen chemistry stems from a strong level of comfort between co-stars. “It’s important to feel at ease with your co-actor, especially in a romantic drama. That connection helps reflect chemistry on screen, which is what audiences saw between me and Bilal,” she explained.

The actress acknowledged the overwhelming public response to their pairing, which led to widespread rumors suggesting that the two had secretly married.

When asked about her reaction to these claims, Dur-e-Fishan said, “I ignored those rumors because that’s exactly what they were—just rumors. Marriage is a deeply personal matter, and people usually share such news when it happens. Why would anyone keep it a secret for so long?”

She went on to stress the importance of personal boundaries, stating that her father had always advised her to keep private matters out of the public eye. “I live by that advice. But that doesn’t mean I’m hiding anything,” she clarified.

Dur-e-Fishan also highlighted the difference between secrecy and privacy.

“There’s a clear distinction. I understand it well, and I apply it in my life. In a profession like mine, I believe in keeping things personal until I feel ready to share them,” she concluded.