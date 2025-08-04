Türkiye's Inflation Falls To 33.52% In July 2025
Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2025) Turkish annual consumer price inflation dipped more than expected to 33.52 percent in July, official data showed on Monday.
The Turkish Statistical Institute said that month-on-month inflation was 2.
06 percent, below forecasts. In June, consumer price index (CPI) inflation was 1.37 percent monthly and 35.05 percent annually.
The data showed that the domestic producer price index rose 1.73 percent month-on-month in July for an annual rise of 24.19 percent.
Recent Stories
Tamannaah Bhatia denies rumors of past relationships with Virat Kohli, Abdul Raz ..
Australia develops world-first foot and mouth vaccine to protect livestock
Türkiye's inflation falls to 33.52% in July 2025
China's major internet firms log $133.3 billion in revenues in H1
Pakistan win T20I series against West Indies with 14-run victory in final match
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2025
Arab Parliament condemns Israeli ministers' storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed sends message to Mohammed bin Rashid following Etih ..
UAE’s Commando Group crowned champions as Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championsh ..
ISAM praises UAE President's decree-law establishing National Anti-Narcotics Aut ..
SeaWorld Abu Dhabi enriches marine knowledge, entertainment
More Stories From Middle East
-
Australia develops world-first foot and mouth vaccine to protect livestock6 minutes ago
-
Türkiye's inflation falls to 33.52% in July 20257 minutes ago
-
Japan's farm exports rise 16% in H1, set record52 minutes ago
-
China's major internet firms log $133.3 billion in revenues in H12 hours ago
-
Korea to host APEC ministerial meeting on food security3 hours ago
-
Arab Parliament condemns Israeli ministers' storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque11 hours ago
-
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed sends message to Mohammed bin Rashid following Etihad Rail journey12 hours ago
-
UAE’s Commando Group crowned champions as Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship wraps up in Al Ai ..14 hours ago
-
ISAM praises UAE President's decree-law establishing National Anti-Narcotics Authority15 hours ago
-
SeaWorld Abu Dhabi enriches marine knowledge, entertainment16 hours ago
-
UAE conducts 61st airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, delivers 20 food trucks into G ..16 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi’s non-oil foreign trade grew 34.7% in H1 202516 hours ago