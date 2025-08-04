Open Menu

Türkiye's Inflation Falls To 33.52% In July 2025

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Türkiye's inflation falls to 33.52% in July 2025

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2025) Turkish annual consumer price inflation dipped more than expected to 33.52 percent in July, official data showed on Monday.

The Turkish Statistical Institute said that month-on-month inflation was 2.

06 percent, below forecasts. In June, consumer price index (CPI) inflation was 1.37 percent monthly and 35.05 percent annually.

The data showed that the domestic producer price index rose 1.73 percent month-on-month in July for an annual rise of 24.19 percent.

