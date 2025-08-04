Sultan Bin Ahmed Witnesses Judicial Council–UOS Agreement
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2025 | 02:30 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Chairman of the Judicial Council and President of the University of Sharjah (UOS), witnessed on Monday the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Judicial Council and the UOS.
The agreement comes within the framework of enhancing institutional cooperation and integrating the roles of educational and judicial institutions in the Emirate of Sharjah. It aims to establish an advanced partnership in academic education, judicial training, the exchange of scientific and intellectual expertise, and the support of research-driven initiatives to develop educational and training curricula and programmes.
The agreement was signed at the university’s headquarters by Sheikh Faisal bin Ali Al Mualla, Secretary-General of the Judicial Council, and Professor Dr. Issam Al-Din Ibrahim Ajami, Chancellor of the UOS.
The agreement includes the establishment of a Centre for Legal and Judicial Sciences dedicated to conducting scientific research and legal and judicial studies. It will also facilitate access to various information sources, such as publications and academic research, to support the Judicial Council’s objectives, and will explore the possibility of creating a Professorial Chair in the field of judicial and legal studies.
The memorandum further outlines the launch of joint academic programmes, including a Master’s programme in Judicial Studies and a Legal Expert programme at the College of Law. It also includes the development of joint practical training programmes for university students, as well as providing academic and technical support to Judicial Council staff through workshops and specialised training courses.
Moreover, it includes cooperation in establishing a joint leadership development programme in the judicial and legal fields, organising specialised scientific conferences and forums, and facilitating the exchange of institutional experiences and field visits between both sides.
This step reflects both sides' commitment to integrating efforts to develop legal and judicial competencies in the Emirate of Sharjah and to provide a supportive academic environment for practical training. The agreement marks a significant milestone in the ongoing collaboration between the UOS and the Judicial Council.
It is expected to contribute to the development of knowledge and training infrastructure, and strengthen the link between academic and practical aspects in line with Sharjah’s vision of building a pioneering justice system rooted in knowledge, competence, and transparency.
