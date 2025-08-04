Japan's Farm Exports Rise 16% In H1, Set Record
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2025 | 12:15 PM
TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2025) Japan's agricultural, fisheries and forestry product exports in the first half of 2025 rose 15.5 percent from a year earlier to a record 809.7 billion Yen ($5.5 billion), as sales in the United States increased sharply, the government said Monday.
Exports were likely helped by an increase in the number of Japanese restaurants operating overseas as awareness of the cuisine increased on the back of surging foreign tourism. Supermarkets outside the country are also selling more Japanese food, the farm ministry said.
The record figure came as the government aims to boost Japan's farm and seafood exports to 2 trillion yen by 2025, after exports in 2024 grew 3.6 percent from the previous year to a record 1.51 trillion yen, according to Kyodo news.
