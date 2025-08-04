Five Palestinians Die From Acute Malnutrition In Gaza Within 24 Hours
Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2025 | 02:15 PM
GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2025) The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced on Monday the death of five adults in the past 24 hours due to starvation and malnutrition in the Gaza Strip.
This brings the total number of the starvation-related fatalities to 180, including 93 children, the ministry said.
Recent Stories
Dur-e-Fishan Saleem addresses relationship rumors with Bilal Abbas for first t5i ..
General Women’s Union continues 'Suqia, Fatima bint Mubarak' initiative
CBUAE issues 2024 Financial Stability Report
KSE-100 index touches record-breaking 142,174 points on first day of business we ..
World Governments Summit, FTI Consulting launch report on government efficiency
Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir leads provocative incursion into Al-Aqsa Mosque compou ..
Tamannaah Bhatia denies rumors of past relationships with Virat Kohli, Abdul Raz ..
Australia develops world-first foot and mouth vaccine to protect livestock
Türkiye's inflation falls to 33.52% in July 2025
China's major internet firms log $133.3 billion in revenues in H1
Pakistan win T20I series against West Indies with 14-run victory in final match
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 August 2025
More Stories From Middle East
-
Five Palestinians die from acute malnutrition in Gaza within 24 hours2 minutes ago
-
General Women’s Union continues 'Suqia, Fatima bint Mubarak' initiative16 minutes ago
-
CBUAE issues 2024 Financial Stability Report16 minutes ago
-
World Governments Summit, FTI Consulting launch report on government efficiency32 minutes ago
-
Australia develops world-first foot and mouth vaccine to protect livestock1 hour ago
-
Türkiye's inflation falls to 33.52% in July 20251 hour ago
-
Japan's farm exports rise 16% in H1, set record2 hours ago
-
China's major internet firms log $133.3 billion in revenues in H13 hours ago
-
Korea to host APEC ministerial meeting on food security4 hours ago
-
Arab Parliament condemns Israeli ministers' storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque12 hours ago
-
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed sends message to Mohammed bin Rashid following Etihad Rail journey13 hours ago
-
UAE’s Commando Group crowned champions as Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship wraps up in Al Ai ..15 hours ago