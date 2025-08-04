Open Menu

Five Palestinians Die From Acute Malnutrition In Gaza Within 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2025 | 02:15 PM

Five Palestinians die from acute malnutrition in Gaza within 24 hours

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2025) The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced on Monday the death of five adults in the past 24 hours due to starvation and malnutrition in the Gaza Strip.

This brings the total number of the starvation-related fatalities to 180, including 93 children, the ministry said.

