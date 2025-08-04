World Governments Summit, FTI Consulting launch report on government efficiency

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2025) The World Governments Summit (WGS), in collaboration with FTI Consulting, Inc., today launched a new global report titled “Efficiency Unleashed: Innovative Strategies in Governmental Operations,” offering a bold and practical vision for governments seeking to enhance national resilience, improve service delivery, and strengthen citizen trust through greater efficiency.

The report highlights the increasing challenges facing governments worldwide, from rising fiscal pressures and technological disruption to heightened citizen expectations, and sets out a transformational roadmap centred on three strategic levers: agile governance and dynamic deregulation, radical optimisation of operations, and innovative financing built around value capture.

Reem Baggash, Deputy Managing Director for Strategy, Content and Communications at the WGS, said, “Efficiency Unleashed is a call to action for governments globally to redesign their administrative and financial systems to match the pace of change and future needs. Efficiency is no longer a luxury - it is an imperative. At WGS, we remain committed to equipping decision-makers with the frameworks, data, and tools they need to build more agile, resilient, and impactful government models.”

Drawing on global research, expert insights, and best practices from countries such as the UAE, Denmark, and the UK, the report shows how governments can deliver more with fewer resources, while increasing public sector productivity and citizen satisfaction.

Key findings from the report include that public sector efficiency is vital for national economic performance. On average, government expenditure accounts for 32 percent of GDP. Governments are adopting more adaptive and outcome-based regulatory models. Tools such as principles-based regulation, policy labs and regulatory sandboxes are enabling faster policy innovation and real-time learning. Countries such as Denmark and the UK have demonstrated measurable results from these approaches.

The report also highlights that artificial intelligence offers transformative potential for government operations. Up to 84 percent of repetitive service transactions across over 200 government functions could be automated.

This would free up public sector capacity for more strategic work and enhance service responsiveness. Examples from the UAE and Denmark highlight how process automation can deliver significant labour savings and reduce administrative burden.

Citizen satisfaction varies across services. Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development data show approval ratings of around 70 percent for sectors like healthcare, education and justice, but 60 percent for administrative services. This gap highlights the pressing need for citizen-centric service design and digital innovation.

Innovative financing tools are reshaping public funding. Governments are increasingly adopting value capture budgeting and financing tools, such as social impact bonds, blockchain-enabled digital bonds and green bonds, to fund services more transparently and effectively.

Antoine Nasr, Senior Managing Director and Head of FTI Consulting middle East, said, “Governments face a complex mandate: to do more with less — and to do it faster. This research shows that public sector productivity has evolved from being a ‘nice to have’ to becoming a critical driver of economic resilience and national competitiveness.”

The report emphasises that efficiency is no longer just about cost-cutting - it is a strategic lever to help governments respond to future challenges, accelerate innovation, and deliver more human-centric outcomes. A cultural shift is underway across the public sector, centred on experimentation, rewarding innovation, and redefining success by real-world impact rather than compliance alone.

The World Governments Summit is a global platform dedicated to shaping the future of governments. It focuses on forecasting global trends, identifying key opportunities and challenges, and presenting innovative solutions that inspire government innovation and public sector transformation.

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organisations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees in 33 countries and territories.

