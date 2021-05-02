ADDED signs agreement with Silal to promote Abu Dhabi’s local agricultural products

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd May, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) recently signed an agreement with Silal, Abu Dhabi’s new fresh food and agritech company, to promote local agricultural products in the emirate.

The agreement aims to achieve Abu Dhabi Local Content Programme objectives, particularly those pertaining to the strategies of enhancing food supply chains. It also supports freelancers and micro and small enterprises to diversify the emirate’s GDP and create job opportunities for citizens in the private sector.

Rashed Abdul Karim Al Balooshi, Under-Secretary of ADDED, and Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri, CEO of Silal, signed the agreement virtually, in the presence of officials from both parties.

Al Balooshi emphasised ADDED’s ambition to achieve sustainable economic development and elevate the business sector and economic affairs in Abu Dhabi. This is done by providing distinctive services to investors and business sectors across Abu Dhabi to carry out their economic activities.

He added, "The Department is Abu Dhabi’s competent authority to apply the Local Content Programme mechanisms for government and semi-government entities, contributing to the emirate’s GDP growth, encourage Emiratisation in the private sector and promote a knowledge-based economy.

Al Dhaheri reiterated Silal’s determination to improve the quality of services in the agricultural sector and activate cooperation with government and semi-government entities, as well as relevant stakeholders in the emirate.

He also praised ADDED’s key role in facilitating procedures and implementing progressive initiatives for private sector companies, which empowers the private sector and boosts Abu Dhabi’s local economy.

Al Dhaheri said, "The signing of this agreement comes as part of the company’s strategic partnership with ADDED to identify key areas of cooperation in managing and maintaining the emirate’s food reserves. We will implement the Abu Dhabi Local Content Programme to increase local food demand, support local food producers, and strengthen domestic agricultural crop supply chains."

Under this agreement, both parties will devise proposals for regulations and laws, and launch programmers and initiatives to support local farmers in the emirate, boosting Abu Dhabi’s self-sufficiency in key products. This will be achieved through Silal’s adoption and compliance with the Local Content Programme and Government Procurements Supporting Abu Dhabi’s Golden List project to implement supporting strategic projects.

Joint programmes, action plans and objectives will be arranged by both parties, and a work team will be assigned to follow up on the mechanisms and procedures of implementing the agreement.