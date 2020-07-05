ADEK launches campaign to engage students and parents in summer and beyond

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2020) ABU DHABI, 5th July 2020 (WAM) - Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, ADEK, is launching a campaign to continue engaging with students and parents during the summer months, and beyond.

The #NeverStopLearning campaign features a trifecta of initiatives catering to everyone in the Abu Dhabi education community: from a virtual university fair for students embarking on their higher education journey, to a summer hackathon. The campaign also includes an online platform, coming soon, packed full of enriching activities to keep children and young adults mentally and physically active.

"Our parents and students have worked so hard to complete the school year in extraordinary circumstances and they deserve great credit for that.

We understand that this summer is very different with limited options for entertainment and socializing. We wanted to provide our youth with a variety of initiatives to keep them active and engaged in a fun and compelling way regardless of their interests. The #NeverStopLearning campaign reinforces our commitment to supporting everyone within the ADEK community," said Amer Al Hammadi, Under-Secretary at ADEK.

The campaign kicks off on 5th July with the opening of the Rize Virtual University Fair with the other initiatives launching in the coming week.