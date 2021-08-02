ADIB becomes first UAE bank to use facial recognition for instant, secure account opening

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2021) Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), with alignment to the UAE government vision in promoting digital services, announced opening of accounts remotely and digitally. Through secure access to the Ministry of interior's Facial Recognition verification system, ADIB becomes the first bank in the UAE to perform instant and highly secure verification before opening a new account.

ADIB’s new service, helps to verify the account opener’s identity details by using the MoI facial recognition system. The verification process is seamless, efficient and uses enhanced security measures against fraud and other forms of identity theft.

The technology will enable UAE citizens and residents to open a new ADIB account remotely giving them instant access to banking services without the need to visit the bank.

Commenting on this, Sameh Awadallah, Head of ADIB’s Branch Network, said: "Together with MoI, we are enabling for the first time in the UAE, residents to open an instant digital account in a secure and seamless way. The use of facial recognition system is key step for ADIB towards the implementation of emerging technologies based on Artificial Intelligence (AI). Thus, in line with UAE’s digital agenda, we have been introducing digital solutions over the years that provide convenient and more seamless way to bank.

Lt. Colonel Dr. Ahmed Saeed Al Shamsi, Head of the Artificial Intelligence Systems and Services Development Team at General Directorate of Security Support, MoI, said: "We are pleased to work with ADIB to provide digital solutions that enhance the digital agenda of the UAE. This is in line with Ministry of Interior’s efforts to enhance the efficiency of services, as well as support UAE banks in strengthening the security and safety of their digital services against threats of cybercrime." We look forward to building more impactful services with the financial sector and beyond, to bring greater convenience to UAE residents.

Lt. Colonel Al Shamsi added that MoI is proactive in investing new technologies and employing them in developing services in an innovative way, and is keen, in accordance with the directives of the UAE government, to adopt the best modern technologies in the areas of digital services. The Ministry has for years driven the development of the facial recognition system service within the work system. He emphasized that this comes within the pioneering path of government work to provide smart services that exceed the expectations of customers and work to enhance the process of security and safety.

He pointed out that MoI, in accordance with the directives of UAE Cabinet, is cooperating with all government institutions and ministries and the private sector in developing services based on the Facial recognition technology and disseminating this innovative technology that relies on the feature of artificial intelligence in line with the needs of government work and the private sector. This aims at facilitating customer procedures and enhancing the quality of digital life in the UAE society.

Facial recognition system service is currently available on the ADIB mobile banking app for account opening. To open an account, UAE residents can download the ADIB mobile application and follow the instructions by simply taking a personal photo, scanning the passport and tapping the Emirates ID card on the device for the app to read its data from the built-in chip using Near Field Communication, (NFC).

The tool will scan the user’s face, which will be matched against the ministry’s facial recognition system instantly. Upon successful matching, ADIB will send an SMS-OTP to the user’s registered mobile number for verification, after which the user may create his/her preferred credentials.