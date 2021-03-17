ADNOC, ADMM announce an extension to their long-term strategic partnership

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2021) The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) & Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management (ADMM) today announced an extension to their long-term strategic partnership. Supporting the health and wellbeing of the UAE community, and providing more ways to participate in motorsport at all levels, will be key areas of focus, with ADNOC playing a pivotal role in the delivery of these objectives.

The partnership will expand the ComYAS community health and fitness program, enhance the guest experience at DriveYAS and Yas Kartzone, and provide a number of unique offers and experiences for ADNOC’s employees and customers.

Now in its tenth year, the ComYAS program – incorporating TrainYAS and TriYAS – has welcomed over 1.2 million people to its free weekly events. The 2021 program will see the return of a weekly ladies-only evening. ADNOC TrainYAS Ladies will provide an opportunity for ladies to run, walk or cycle at the circuit in a safe and secure environment.

Yaser Saeed Almazrouei, Executive Director, Upstream Directorate at ADNOC, said: "The extension of the strategic partnership with ADMM reflects the importance ADNOC places on promoting healthy lifestyles and ensuring the wellbeing of our community. Importantly, this partnership aligns with our drive to make a positive contribution to achieving the UN Sustainability Goal of ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all."

"Our extended partnership reinforces the UAE’s ever-growing reputation as a world-class sporting destination and we are working together to educate and encourage our community to embrace a healthy and active lifestyle.

Saif Al Noaimi, Acting CEO, ADMM, said: "We are absolutely delighted to announce the extension of what has been a hugely successful, and mutually beneficial, partnership with ADNOC. Yas Marina Circuit provides a platform for athletes across the board to hone their skills and talent, to inspire the local community and just to get the population active. The partnership will ensure this theme continues on an even larger scale.

"Through this partnership we are able to connect with ADNOC’s team of people and bring exciting events at Yas Marina Circuit to larger numbers, as well as look to provide members of the ADNOC Rewards program new ways to access the wide array of events and experiences at the circuit.

"We are truly looking forward to continuing the fantastic work we have already produced together."

The extension of ADNOC and ADMM’s strategic partnership follows the ‘Race Pogacar’ event organised by both companies and Abu Dhabi sports Council (ADSC), where members of the public were invited to race with Tadej Pogačar, the UAE Tour and Tour de France winner, at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi. The free event was keenly contested with 200 riders competing for the opportunity to race against the Slovenian sensation. ADNOC is also an official partner of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and a strategic partner of the Yas in Schools initiative, which aims to inspire and develop "The Engineers of the Future" by ensuring they are equipped with 21st Century skills and developing their passion for STEM subjects.