ADNOC Distribution launches new neighborhood station, ‘ADNOC On the go’

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2019) ADNOC Distribution, the UAE’s largest fuel and convenience retailer, on Monday revealed its next generation ‘ADNOC on the go’ station.

Smart technology enabled station brings ADNOC Distribution closer to its customers and the communities that it serves, allowing smaller neighborhood stations to be installed where traditional stations would be impractical. The initiative is a key part of ADNOC Distributions refreshed focus on putting customers first, following extensive customer engagement, focus groups and feedback in the past months. The new stations aim to help customers enjoy an exciting fuel and retail experience, supported with the latest technological applications to ensure a pleasant customer journey.

Speaking at the unveiling of ‘ADNOC on the go’ stations at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference, ADIPEC, ADNOC Distribution Chairman and ADNOC Group CEO Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber said, "Our new ‘ADNOC On the go’ stations are designed to be installed in neighborhoods throughout the UAE, advancing the nation’s economic and infrastructure development. Their innovative, flexible design allows us to deliver tailor-made solutions for any location and serve customers where larger, traditional stations would not be practical. The smart technologies we are applying, will enhance our customers’ journey, providing a more convenient and seamless fueling and shopping experience. ‘ADNOC On the go’ is another example of ADNOC Distribution listening to its customers and acting on their feedback. We plan to have 50 new ‘On the go’ stations operational by the end of 2020."

"As the only fuel retailer to service all seven emirates, the addition of our ‘ADNOC On the go’ stations will support ADNOC Distribution’s smart growth ambitions, expanding our reach and footprint. Our continued commitment to customer-centricity is central to the Company’s future, and ‘ADNOC On the go’ will play a pivotal role in realising this commitment," Dr. Al Jaber added.

ADNOC Distribution’s ‘ADNOC On the go’ service stations will comprise varying designs to reflect customers’ needs in each individual neighborhood in terms of size, the number of pumps and type of Oasis store. As ADNOC Distribution expands its network, its stations will be tailored to the locations and the communities they serve, from the ‘five star’ highway version that caters for long distance travelers through to those within local communities, where customers look for convenience to get them quickly on their way again.

Industrial areas will also be served, ensuring that the network adequately supports both residents as well as businesses across the country.

ADNOC Distribution is planning to open fifty new ‘ADNOC On the go’ neighborhood stations in 2020, as an extended product offering to get closer to its customers, while continuing to grow its traditional stations network in the UAE in line with growth plans, as well as looking further afield to international markets including Saudi Arabia.

ADNOC Distribution is also upgrading all of its existing ADNOC Oasis convenience stores, to ensure they better meet the needs of today’s customer. The refurbishment programme has already commenced and will be rolled out throughout the company’s network so all convenience stores will have been upgraded by the end of 2021.

Finally, ADNOC Distribution is also becoming a more digitally enabled business. At the core of digital is being able to execute tasks quickly and efficiently, providing customers with an even better on-station and in-store experience. For ADNOC Distribution that includes ADNOC Wallet, improved payment options, and a new rewards programme that is coming soon.

During its engagement with more than 14,000 customers, the company received a further request, to offer new promotions and launch a rewards programme. As a result, the company will be launching a new loyalty programme, ADNOC Rewards, in Q4 2019, offering customers the chance to be rewarded daily, with a wealth of promotions and offers, for fueling up and paying for everyday services at any of its stations across its wide network.

Over 500,000 customers participated in the first edition of ADNOC Distribution’s popular ‘Fuel Up and Fly Off’ promotion, with 168 lucky winners over 12 weeks.

Mohamed Al Hashemi, Chief Operating Officer of ADNOC Distribution, explained, "We ran a number of promotional campaigns in the summer of 2019, including our ‘Hello Summer’ and ‘Fuel Up and Fly Off’ promotion with Etihad Airways. As a result of the feedback and learnings from these promotions, combined with extensive customer engagement, we are evolving our customer offer. The first step on this journey was to offer free assisted fueling to all customers. While self-serve option remains available, all customers can now avail free assisted fueling in all of our stations throughout the UAE. The next step is the introduction of ADNOC Rewards. We are already piloting the rewards programme and are on track to launch it nation-wide later this year."