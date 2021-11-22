ADNOC Distribution launches next generation retail experience

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Nov, 2021) ADNOC Distribution, the UAE’s largest fuel convenience retailer, is the first fuel retailer in the middle East to launch the next generation retail experience, a fully autonomous and contactless and cashier-less ADNOC Oasis store.

It offers new, state-of-the-art cashless and contactless payment system and an AI technology enhanced shopping environment.

Busy customers will no longer have to queue or wait for staff to become free, and unlike existing self-service terminals in retail outlets, there’s no need to scan items. Customers only need to tap in with a bank card, Emirates ID, or scan the QR code, pick up the items they need and then simply walk out.

Payment is taken after the customer leave the store, either through the app or the bank card used to enter the store, with all details of purchase stored in the app or through an e-receipt.

Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO, ADNOC Distribution, said, "Our enhanced ADNOC Oasis store is set to revolutionise how we shop. It makes the experience easier, faster and more convenient than ever before. Digitisation has been a core part of our ongoing customer-experience enhancements and this unmanned ADNOC Oasis is the very essence of this strategy.

"Creating convenience for customers in their everyday journeys is integral to all that we do. The consumer landscape has naturally evolved as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and we see how important accessible retail is for our customers.

The new concept embodies this very ethos, together with the quality and choice that we are known for."

Every shelf in the store is equipped with an electronic LED screen that digitally displays the price as well as any current promotions. Offers and promotions will also be added and updated in real time, with prices adjusted accordingly ensuring customers get the best deals as they become available.

Where previous technology has only used cameras to track customers throughout the store, the new ADNOC Oasis also utilizes cutting-edge technology via weight sensors on shelves, enabling both camera and weight sensing information to more accurately track the customers’ shopping and ensure optimal accuracy and speed for the generated customer basket.

In addition to picking up snacks or essentials, another unique offering at ADNOC Go stores will be the opportunity to grab fresh coffee and food. Customers will also be able to shop as a family using a single QR code for entry. Once family members have scanned the code and entered the store, they’ll be tracked as a group and all items taken from the shelves by anyone in the group will be added to a single virtual basket.

The first new generation store has been opened at ADNOC’s Sheikh Khalifa Energy Complex, where employees have exclusive access to try out the store, before the new ADNOC Oasis concept is more widely rolled out in the UAE.