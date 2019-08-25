UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADNOC Distribution Shares Certified As Shari’a Compliant

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 10:45 AM

ADNOC Distribution shares certified as Shari’a compliant

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2019) ADNOC Distribution today announced that its shares have been certified as Shari’a compliant based on the recent screening assessment made by The Unified Committee of Islamic Banks for Shari’a Screening of Equities - UAE.

This certification enables brokerage arms of Islamic banks to trade ADNOC Distribution shares.

Commenting on the Shari’a compliance certification, ADNOC Distribution’s Acting Chief Executive Officer, Saeed Mubarak Al Rashdi, said, "We are delighted our shares have been certified as Shari’a compliant for the purpose of investment and trading. This certification paves the way for existing and new shareholders with a preference for Shari’a compliant stocks to invest in ADNOC Distribution generating a broader investor base and contributing to increased liquidity for our shares.

"

ADNOC Distribution recently reported strong first half results, including a 4.3% year-on-year increase in net profit and a 21% year-on-year increase in free cash flow (EBITDA minus capital expenditures). In April 2019, ADNOC Distribution announced a new dividend policy, representing an increase of 63% in the annual dividend for 2019 (AED 2.39 billion) and 75% for 2020 (AED 2.57 billion) compared to 2018. The company expects to pay an interim dividend of AED 1.194 billion (half of the 2019 full year dividend) in October of this year, subject to board approval.

Related Topics

UAE Company UAE Dirham April October Stocks 2018 2019 2020 Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

26 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 25, 2019 in Pakistan

36 minutes ago

EU announces record €550 mn contribution to save ..

11 hours ago

Russia's Soyuz-14 to Make 2nd Attempt to Dock at I ..

11 hours ago

Custom Collectorate seizes Indian goods, vehicles ..

11 hours ago

Election Commission of Pakistan members appointed ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.