ADP Virtual Meeting Presents Services That Support Family Stability Before, During Coronavirus Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 06:00 PM

ADP virtual meeting presents services that support family stability before, during coronavirus pandemic

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, held a virtual meeting, entitled, "A Stable Family: A Balanced Community," to present the services provided by the Family Development Foundation and social support centres before and during the implementation of the precautionary measures aimed at preventing people from contracting coronavirus.

These services include a range of initiatives and comprehensive services, such as using technology and communicating via telephone.

Lt. Colonel Dr. Sultan Khalfan Al Yahyahi, Director of the Social Support Centre-Abu Dhabi at the Social Support Centres Administration, spoke about communicating with many patients via smart applications and phones to offer consultations, as well as through the ADP’s website, noting that the centre has achieved positive results in solving many family conflicts in an amicable manner.

The social support centres handle over 6,000 cases annually, and over 90 percent of family disputes were resolved amicably away from courts and police stations and with full confidentiality, he added.

Dr. Wafaa Mohammed Al Ali, Director of the Family Guidance and Consultations Administration at the Family Development Foundation, said that family stability is the cornerstone of supporting community coherence, noting that the UAE’s leadership provided the required support to ensure family stability.

Seventeen centres are operating under the framework of the foundation, which offer eight key services and 26 sub-services, she added, stating, "Amidst the implementation of the precautionary measures, the "Do not Worry, Stay at Home" services were launched to serve elderly people while the "Do not Worry, You are at Home" services aim to provide for their needs, and the "We are Supporting You" initiative aims at serving people under quarantine."

The centres’ working hours were extended to 12 hours per day, to provide family consultations, she further added.

