AED4.9 billion in real estate transactions recorded in Sharjah in August

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2025) Sharjah’s real estate sector continues its remarkable growth, recording AED4.9 billion in property transactions during August 2025 — a substantial 75.8% increase compared to August 2024.

This exceptional performance underscores Sharjah’s growing appeal as a dynamic and integrated investment destination. Additionally, the emirate’s modern infrastructure, investor-friendly regulations, and strategic development initiatives have significantly bolstered confidence among local and international investors. These record-breaking figures reflect the emirate's commitment to sustainable urban growth and its strategic vision to position itself as a leading hub for real estate investment in the region.

According to the “Real Estate Transactions Report” issued by the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, a total of 9,379 real estate transactions were executed in August 2025. The sales transactions alone included 12 million square feet, reflecting the active momentum in the emirate’s property market.

Sharjah’s property market is currently undergoing a period of strong growth, positioning the emirate as one of the most prominent investment destinations in the region. This success is attributed to the strategic vision of the Government of Sharjah, which has laid out a clear roadmap for sustainable urban development, and created a compelling investment environment built on transparency and adaptive legislation that caters to the needs of investors and developers alike.

This continued growth reflects the high level of trust in Sharjah’s real estate market, which is characterised by a diverse portfolio of projects distributed across various regions. These developments provide comprehensive solutions for housing, business, and investment. Furthermore, the integration of advanced infrastructure and major service projects has contributed to the overall enhancement of quality of life in the emirate, further reinforcing its status as a preferred destination for investors globally.

Foreseeing the future, the emirate offers even more promising opportunities as work continues on innovative development projects and initiatives that support economic and environmental sustainability. Sharjah is confidently moving toward further consolidating its leadership in the real estate sector, and contributing to the growth of the national economy by providing a balanced investment environment that ensures long-term stability and attractive returns for investors.

Sales transactions reached 1,427, accounting for 15.2% of the total, and underscoring sustained demand for real estate assets in the emirate. In addition, 497 mortgage transactions were registered, making up 5.3% of the total, with a combined value of AED 1.4 billion. This reflects the continued trust of financial institutions and investors in the market, and their readiness to engage in real estate financing.

Moreover, 1,257 preliminary contracts were recorded, representing 13.4% of the total transactions. While property ownership certificates reached 3,066, comprising 32.7%, and indicating strong interest from investors in monitoring the legal status of properties. Meanwhile, 3,132 title deed transactions were recorded, accounting for 33.4% of all transactions, which highlights the ongoing pace of property registrations and transfers within a transparent and well-regulated marketplace.

Sales transactions were recorded in 116 areas across various cities and regions of Sharjah, encompassing residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural properties. In terms of property types, transactions included 771 lands, 402 units in towers, and 254 built-in lands, reflecting the diversity of assets being actively traded.

Sharjah’s “Industrial Area 4” registered the highest transaction during August, with a built-in land sold for AED159 million. Meanwhile, “Al-Mamzar” area witnessed the highest mortgage transaction, with an AED 204.4 million mortgage registered on a plot of land, which reflects the strong confidence in Sharjah’s real estate market.

In the city of Sharjah, 1,279 sales transactions were recorded. “Muwaileh Commercial” topped the list with 272 sales transactions, followed by “Al-Saja’a” area with 196 transactions, “Al-Matarq” with 171, and “Tilal” with 140 transactions. In terms of transaction value, “Tilal” area topped the list, with AED 313.4 million in sales, followed by “Al-Saja’a Industrial” with AED238.8 million, “Muwaileh Commercial” with AED204.6 million, and “Industrial Area 4” with AED174.4 million.

In the central region, a total of 106 sales transactions were recorded, the majority of which were concentrated in “Al-Blida” with 25 sales. In terms of transaction value, “Al-Blida” also led with AED50.5 million. In Khorfakkan, 21 sales transactions were recorded, with “Al-Harai Industrial” area accounting for 5 of them, while “Al-Bardy 3” topped the list in transaction value with AED 3.4 million. Meanwhile, Kalba recorded 20 sales transactions, led by “Kalba Industrial” area with 7 transactions, and “Al-Bardy” ranked highest in transaction value with AED3.7 million.