- Home
- Middle East
- UAE
- Dubai Humanitarian dispatches second relief airlift in less than week to Afghanistan
Dubai Humanitarian Dispatches Second Relief Airlift In Less Than Week To Afghanistan
Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2025 | 06:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2025) Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Humanitarian has dispatched a second relief airlift to Afghanistan in less than a week, in response to the devastating earthquake that struck the country recently.
Facilitated by Dubai Humanitarian through the Global Humanitarian Impact Fund (GHIF), the airlift is aimed at ensuring prompt delivery of relief items provided by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).
The aircraft departed Dubai bound for Kabul on Sunday morning transporting 39.8 metric tonnes of critical relief supplies, including tents and shelter items, essential household goods such as kitchen sets, and pharmaceuticals.
The cargo, valued at over $315,350 (AED1.16 million approximately), is expected to benefit over 50,000 people in some of the worst-affected areas.
The second airlift follows the mission completed last Monday, which delivered 84 metric tonnes of relief items on behalf of four UN agencies. The relief shipments underscore the continued commitment of the UAE, the emirate of Dubai, and Dubai Humanitarian in supporting the international humanitarian response and ensuring that timely aid reaches affected communities across Afghanistan.
Recent Stories
Dubai Humanitarian dispatches second relief airlift in less than week to Afghani ..
UAE Government Media Office launches new edition of 'Specialised Content Creator ..
Kazakhstan establishes Ministry of Artificial Intelligence to spearhead digital ..
ADNOC Distribution: AI initiatives drive profitability, enhance customer experie ..
Weather update; heavy monsoon spell forecast for Punjab from Sept16
Naveen-ul-Haq ruled out of Asia Cup 2025 due to injury
Oman's electricity production rises by 9% at end of July
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates World Congress 2025 'We Are Inclusion'
ISM Middle East 2025 opens in Dubai with record-breaking edition
UAE's Free Route Airspace project manages one of region’s busiest, most dynami ..
TECNO Launches Latest Spark 40 in Pakistan
ADAFSA marks Arab Palm Day, reiterates commitment to sustainable agricultural se ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Integrated Transport Centre launches emirate’s 1st trial operation for autonomous delivery vehicle ..2 minutes ago
-
Dubai Humanitarian dispatches second relief airlift in less than week to Afghanistan2 minutes ago
-
UAE Government Media Office launches new edition of 'Specialised Content Creator Programme'18 minutes ago
-
Kazakhstan establishes Ministry of Artificial Intelligence to spearhead digital nation transformatio ..18 minutes ago
-
ADNOC Distribution: AI initiatives drive profitability, enhance customer experience33 minutes ago
-
Oman's electricity production rises by 9% at end of July1 hour ago
-
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates World Congress 2025 'We Are Inclusion'1 hour ago
-
ISM Middle East 2025 opens in Dubai with record-breaking edition1 hour ago
-
UAE's Free Route Airspace project manages one of region’s busiest, most dynamic skies: GCAA1 hour ago
-
ADAFSA marks Arab Palm Day, reiterates commitment to sustainable agricultural sector2 hours ago
-
China's foreign trade up 3.5 pct in August2 hours ago
-
RAKEZ, UAE–India CEPA Council announce partnership on UAE-India Start-up Series2 hours ago