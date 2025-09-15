Dubai Humanitarian dispatches second relief airlift in less than week to Afghanistan

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2025) Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Humanitarian has dispatched a second relief airlift to Afghanistan in less than a week, in response to the devastating earthquake that struck the country recently.

Facilitated by Dubai Humanitarian through the Global Humanitarian Impact Fund (GHIF), the airlift is aimed at ensuring prompt delivery of relief items provided by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

The aircraft departed Dubai bound for Kabul on Sunday morning transporting 39.8 metric tonnes of critical relief supplies, including tents and shelter items, essential household goods such as kitchen sets, and pharmaceuticals.

The cargo, valued at over $315,350 (AED1.16 million approximately), is expected to benefit over 50,000 people in some of the worst-affected areas.

The second airlift follows the mission completed last Monday, which delivered 84 metric tonnes of relief items on behalf of four UN agencies. The relief shipments underscore the continued commitment of the UAE, the emirate of Dubai, and Dubai Humanitarian in supporting the international humanitarian response and ensuring that timely aid reaches affected communities across Afghanistan.