Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Doha to lead state delegation on behalf of UAE President to extraordinary Gulf, emergency Arab-Islamic summits

DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2025) On behalf of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan,

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court,, arrived in the Qatari capital, Doha, today, to lead the UAE delegation participating in the extraordinary Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit and the emergency Arab-Islamic summit, hosted by the State of Qatar, to discuss the repercussions of the Israeli aggression on its territory.

The UAE delegation includes H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State;and Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Hamad International Airport by Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs; and several senior officials.