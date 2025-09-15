GCC Supreme Council Holds Extraordinary Session In Doha
Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2025 | 07:00 PM
DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2025) Leaders and heads of delegation of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states, held an extraordinary session of the Supreme Council of the GCC today in the Qatari capital, Doha.
A number of topics on the agenda of the extraordinary session were reviewed during the meeting.
