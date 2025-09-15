Tanweer Festival returns to Mleiha desert with global artists

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2025) Sharjah is set to host a new edition of creativity and art with the return of the Tanweer Festival in its second edition, transforming the enchanting Mleiha Desert into a vibrant stage of music, arts, and human connection on 21st–23rd November 2025.

Following the success of its first edition, this year’s festival will feature a lineup of international artists, including the world-renowned Tunisian performer Amel Mathlouthi, who will close the festival with a magical night, alongside other prominent Names to be announced later.

This edition promises an inspiring cultural journey blending global creativity with the natural beauty of Sharjah.

Celebrating culture and knowledge, this year’s edition carries the theme “What you seek is seeking you,” inspired by a famous quote from the poet Jalal ad-Din Rumi. The festival invites attendees to an immersive experience of culture and heritage through starlit concerts, inspiring workshops, interactive art, and events celebrating folk heritage and authentic traditions over three days, embodying cultural exchange, sustainability, and community transformation.