Tanweer Festival Returns To Mleiha Desert With Global Artists
Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2025 | 07:15 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2025) Sharjah is set to host a new edition of creativity and art with the return of the Tanweer Festival in its second edition, transforming the enchanting Mleiha Desert into a vibrant stage of music, arts, and human connection on 21st–23rd November 2025.
Following the success of its first edition, this year’s festival will feature a lineup of international artists, including the world-renowned Tunisian performer Amel Mathlouthi, who will close the festival with a magical night, alongside other prominent Names to be announced later.
This edition promises an inspiring cultural journey blending global creativity with the natural beauty of Sharjah.
Celebrating culture and knowledge, this year’s edition carries the theme “What you seek is seeking you,” inspired by a famous quote from the poet Jalal ad-Din Rumi. The festival invites attendees to an immersive experience of culture and heritage through starlit concerts, inspiring workshops, interactive art, and events celebrating folk heritage and authentic traditions over three days, embodying cultural exchange, sustainability, and community transformation.
Recent Stories
FANR showcases UAE Nuclear Energy Programme as global model to international del ..
Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Doha to lead state delegation on behalf of UAE Pres ..
Sharjah records 361% growth in capital investment
Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 preparations underway for region’s largest m ..
Integrated Transport Centre launches emirate’s 1st trial operation for autonom ..
Dubai Humanitarian dispatches second relief airlift in less than week to Afghani ..
UAE Government Media Office launches new edition of 'Specialised Content Creator ..
Kazakhstan establishes Ministry of Artificial Intelligence to spearhead digital ..
ADNOC Distribution: AI initiatives drive profitability, enhance customer experie ..
Weather update; heavy monsoon spell forecast for Punjab from Sept16
Naveen-ul-Haq ruled out of Asia Cup 2025 due to injury
Oman's electricity production rises by 9% at end of July
More Stories From Middle East
-
Tanweer Festival returns to Mleiha desert with global artists1 minute ago
-
UAE’s Special Envoy for Business & Philanthropy concludes Italy visit to advance strategic coopera ..1 minute ago
-
GCC Supreme Council holds extraordinary session in Doha16 minutes ago
-
FANR showcases UAE Nuclear Energy Programme as global model to international delegation16 minutes ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Doha to lead state delegation on behalf of UAE President to extraordina ..31 minutes ago
-
Sharjah records 361% growth in capital investment46 minutes ago
-
Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 preparations underway for region’s largest multi-sport event1 hour ago
-
Integrated Transport Centre launches emirate’s 1st trial operation for autonomous delivery vehicle ..1 hour ago
-
Dubai Humanitarian dispatches second relief airlift in less than week to Afghanistan1 hour ago
-
UAE Government Media Office launches new edition of 'Specialised Content Creator Programme'2 hours ago
-
Kazakhstan establishes Ministry of Artificial Intelligence to spearhead digital nation transformatio ..2 hours ago
-
ADNOC Distribution: AI initiatives drive profitability, enhance customer experience2 hours ago