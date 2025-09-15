Open Menu

FANR Showcases UAE Nuclear Energy Programme As Global Model To International Delegation

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2025 | 07:00 PM

FANR showcases UAE Nuclear Energy Programme as global model to international delegation

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2025) ABU DHABI, 15th September, 2025 (WAM) -– The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) hosted an international delegation of 31 senior officials from 19 countries as part of the Government Experience Exchange Office’s Energy Specialised Leadership Programme.

The visit highlighted the UAE’s journey in developing the first peaceful nuclear energy programme in the Arab world, which is widely regarded as a global role model for newcomer countries. Delegates were introduced to the UAE’s integrated approach covering regulation, construction, operation, and long-term sustainability.

During the programme, FANR showcased its comprehensive regulatory infrastructure spanning safety, security, safeguards, emergency preparedness, and capacity building for Emirati professionals in this knowledge-intensive sector. Sessions also explored future-facing projects in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, small modular reactors, and nuclear waste management.
The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) presented the achievements of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant—the first multi-unit nuclear plant in the Arab region—demonstrating how the UAE has delivered four reactors to the highest international standards and is contributing to the country’s Net Zero 2050 strategy.

In his keynote remarks, Ambassador Hamad Al Kaabi, UAE’s Permanent Representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency and Deputy Chairman of FANR’s board of Management, said: “The UAE’s peaceful nuclear energy programme was born from the vision of its leadership to secure reliable, clean energy for the future. Today, our programme is recognized globally as a model for newcomer countries, and we stand ready to share our lessons learned to advance international cooperation and energy security.”

Delegates also toured FANR’s Emergency Preparedness Centre, where they learned about the UAE’s advanced system to address potential nuclear and radiological emergencies, and engaged in dialogues on innovation, youth empowerment, and global nuclear safety cooperation.

By hosting this high-level exchange, FANR underscored its role as a trusted global regulator and partner while reflecting the UAE’s broader commitment to international cooperation, competitiveness, and innovation in governance—values central to the Government Experience Exchange Programme.

Related Topics

World Exchange Nuclear UAE Abu Dhabi Visit September From Government Share Arab

Recent Stories

FANR showcases UAE Nuclear Energy Programme as glo ..

FANR showcases UAE Nuclear Energy Programme as global model to international del ..

2 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Doha to lead state de ..

Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Doha to lead state delegation on behalf of UAE Pres ..

17 minutes ago
 Sharjah records 361% growth in capital investment

Sharjah records 361% growth in capital investment

32 minutes ago
 Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 preparations und ..

Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 preparations underway for region’s largest m ..

47 minutes ago
 Integrated Transport Centre launches emirate’s 1 ..

Integrated Transport Centre launches emirate’s 1st trial operation for autonom ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Humanitarian dispatches second relief airlif ..

Dubai Humanitarian dispatches second relief airlift in less than week to Afghani ..

1 hour ago
UAE Government Media Office launches new edition o ..

UAE Government Media Office launches new edition of 'Specialised Content Creator ..

1 hour ago
 Kazakhstan establishes Ministry of Artificial Inte ..

Kazakhstan establishes Ministry of Artificial Intelligence to spearhead digital ..

1 hour ago
 ADNOC Distribution: AI initiatives drive profitabi ..

ADNOC Distribution: AI initiatives drive profitability, enhance customer experie ..

2 hours ago
 Weather update; heavy monsoon spell forecast for P ..

Weather update; heavy monsoon spell forecast for Punjab from Sept16

2 hours ago
 Naveen-ul-Haq ruled out of Asia Cup 2025 due to in ..

Naveen-ul-Haq ruled out of Asia Cup 2025 due to injury

2 hours ago
 Oman's electricity production rises by 9% at end o ..

Oman's electricity production rises by 9% at end of July

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East