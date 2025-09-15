Weather update; heavy monsoon spell forecast for Punjab from Sept16

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 15th, 2025) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has forecast the 11th spell of monsoon rains across the province, expected to begin tomorrow (September 16) and continue until September 19.

A PDMA spokesperson said that the widespread heavy rainfall is anticipated in several districts, including Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Lahore, Gujrat, and Sialkot. Other areas likely to receive significant downpours include Narowal, Hafizabad, Okara, Sahiwal, Kasur, Sargodha, and Mianwali.

The spokesperson cautioned that on September 18 and 19, water levels in local streams and nullahs of Rawalpindi, Murree, and Galliyat could rise sharply due to continuous rainfall.

Urban flooding is also feared in major cities if rain persists, with storm drains and sewerage systems likely to face severe pressure.

PDMA officials have directed district administrations to remain on high alert, particularly in flood-prone areas, and to ensure that emergency response teams are equipped and prepared to deal with any untoward situation.

Rescue 1122 has also been instructed to stay on standby for swift evacuation and relief operations in case of flash floods or landslides.

The authority further advised citizens, especially residents of low-lying areas, to take precautionary measures and avoid unnecessary travel during the expected heavy rains. Farmers have also been warned to secure crops and livestock against potential damage caused by excessive rainfall.

This marks the 11th monsoon spell to hit Punjab this season, with earlier phases already having caused significant disruption in several districts. Officials said timely warnings are being issued to minimize losses to life and property.

The PDMA stressed that close monitoring of weather systems is underway, and updated advisories will be issued as the situation develops.