Kazakhstan establishes Ministry of Artificial Intelligence to spearhead digital nation transformation

ASTANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2025) Kazakhstan has announced the creation of a Ministry of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and a systemic shift towards a digital state, set to be realised within the next three years, tv BRICS reported Monday.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined a comprehensive reform plan, highlighting AI as the central driver for transformation across all sectors, from government administration and industry to agriculture and education. The initiative includes the integration of a digital tenge into the budgetary system.

A key component of this new development phase is the creation of a Digital Code, designed to standardise regulations surrounding technologies, digital platforms, data, and AI. The Code will serve as the foundational legal framework for both business and government.

The establishment of the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development is an institutional step.

AI integration will encompass all spheres, from the economy and industry to public administration and the social sector. Government services are slated to transition to intelligent platforms, while businesses will be encouraged to adopt digital technologies to enhance productivity and competitiveness.

The initiative includes a social component with the launch of the programme, focused on educating students and schoolchildren in the fundamentals of artificial intelligence. Plans are also in place to introduce AI as a separate subject in school curricula for the first time.