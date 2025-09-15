- Home
- Middle East
- UAE
- Kazakhstan establishes Ministry of Artificial Intelligence to spearhead digital nation transformatio ..
Kazakhstan Establishes Ministry Of Artificial Intelligence To Spearhead Digital Nation Transformation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2025 | 05:45 PM
ASTANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2025) Kazakhstan has announced the creation of a Ministry of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and a systemic shift towards a digital state, set to be realised within the next three years, tv BRICS reported Monday.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined a comprehensive reform plan, highlighting AI as the central driver for transformation across all sectors, from government administration and industry to agriculture and education. The initiative includes the integration of a digital tenge into the budgetary system.
A key component of this new development phase is the creation of a Digital Code, designed to standardise regulations surrounding technologies, digital platforms, data, and AI. The Code will serve as the foundational legal framework for both business and government.
The establishment of the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development is an institutional step.
AI integration will encompass all spheres, from the economy and industry to public administration and the social sector. Government services are slated to transition to intelligent platforms, while businesses will be encouraged to adopt digital technologies to enhance productivity and competitiveness.
The initiative includes a social component with the launch of the programme, focused on educating students and schoolchildren in the fundamentals of artificial intelligence. Plans are also in place to introduce AI as a separate subject in school curricula for the first time.
Recent Stories
ADNOC Distribution: AI initiatives drive profitability, enhance customer experie ..
Weather update; heavy monsoon spell forecast for Punjab from Sept16
Naveen-ul-Haq ruled out of Asia Cup 2025 due to injury
Oman's electricity production rises by 9% at end of July
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates World Congress 2025 'We Are Inclusion'
ISM Middle East 2025 opens in Dubai with record-breaking edition
UAE's Free Route Airspace project manages one of region’s busiest, most dynami ..
TECNO Launches Latest Spark 40 in Pakistan
ADAFSA marks Arab Palm Day, reiterates commitment to sustainable agricultural se ..
Pakistan threatens Asia Cup 2025 boycott over referee controversy in India clash
RAKEZ, UAE–India CEPA Council announce partnership on UAE-India Start-up Serie ..
SBP keeps interest rate unchanged at 11% for next two months
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE Government Media Office launches new edition of 'Specialised Content Creator Programme'58 seconds ago
-
Kazakhstan establishes Ministry of Artificial Intelligence to spearhead digital nation transformatio ..1 minute ago
-
ADNOC Distribution: AI initiatives drive profitability, enhance customer experience16 minutes ago
-
Oman's electricity production rises by 9% at end of July46 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates World Congress 2025 'We Are Inclusion'46 minutes ago
-
ISM Middle East 2025 opens in Dubai with record-breaking edition46 minutes ago
-
UAE's Free Route Airspace project manages one of region’s busiest, most dynamic skies: GCAA1 hour ago
-
ADAFSA marks Arab Palm Day, reiterates commitment to sustainable agricultural sector1 hour ago
-
China's foreign trade up 3.5 pct in August2 hours ago
-
RAKEZ, UAE–India CEPA Council announce partnership on UAE-India Start-up Series2 hours ago
-
TRENDS, Arab Media Forum sign strategic cooperation agreement in research, media3 hours ago
-
Dubai Airports completes installation of 520 Hearing Loops across DXB3 hours ago