Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 preparations underway for region’s largest multi-sport event

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2025) The Supreme Organising Committee of the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 today announced that preparations for the multi-sports event are progressing steadily.

Following its successful participation at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) held at ADNEC Abu Dhabi, the committee recently conducted productive discussions with sports federations in the UAE and is preparing to host the Sponsors’ Summit on 17th September.

Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said, “The Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 is more than just a sporting competition; it's a dynamic community initiative designed to foster active lifestyles, encourage a passion for sport, and promote healthy living. Hosting this event is a significant point of pride for Abu Dhabi and will further enhance our reputation as a leading global destination for major sporting events. We are prepared to welcome participants from around the world and are committed to delivering a memorable experience for everyone involved.”

The Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 will be the largest and most diverse international sporting event ever hosted in the region. Taking place from 6 to 15 February 2026 in Abu Dhabi, it will welcome more than 25,000 athletes competing across more than 30 different sports, including six heritage sports that reflect the UAE’s national identity and cultural legacy.

As the first edition of the Masters Games to be held in the middle East, the event will encourage healthy lifestyles, strengthen community connections and demonstrate that sporting excellence can be achieved at any age. Participants from over 100 nationalities are expected to attend the event, creating opportunities for cultural exchange and intergenerational engagement.

The line-up of sports includes Football, Basketball, Volleyball, Judo, Karate, Jiu-Jitsu, Muay Thai, Shooting, Badminton, Weightlifting, Table Tennis, Tennis, Padel, Athletics, Squash, Chess, Cycling, Obstacle Course Racing, Swimming, Golf, Canoeing/Kayaking, Sailing, Orienteering, Triathlon, Bowling, Netball, Rugby, Cricket, Wrestling, Horse Jumping and Archery.

Additionally, six Emirati heritage sports will feature Falconry, Endurance Horse Racing, Camel Racing, Dhow Sailing, Al Taba, and Diving. In line with its mission to foster inclusivity, participation in 18 sports categories have also been opened for people of determination.

Competitions will take place at more than 20 venues across Abu Dhabi, including Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports academy, Zayed Sports City, Al Ain Adventure, Corniche, Al Mirfa, Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi Padel Kingdom, NYU Abu Dhabi, Hudayriyat Island, Space 42, Erth Hotel, Emirates Palace, Mubadala Arena, Green Mubazzarah, ADNEC, Abu Dhabi cricket and Sports Hub, Khalifa International Bowling Centre, Mohammed Bin Zayed City Swimming Pool, Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, Abu Dhabi Falconers Club, and Al Ain Equestrian, Golf and Shooting Club.

Volunteer registration, launched in partnership with Emirates Foundation in July, is currently ongoing and is open to students, professionals, sports enthusiasts and community leaders. The programme offers a unique opportunity to contribute to the success of the Games while leaving a lasting social impact.

Furthermore, the official Open Masters Games wristband was launched at ADIHEX, reflecting the leadership’s strong support for the event and its call for community participation and active living.

The wristband serves as a symbol of the Games and a companion for participants and supporters, accompanying them through the preparations and into the course of the event.

Participation in the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 is open to all individuals aged 30 and above, with no restriction on experience or sporting level. Those wishing to register may do so via the official website: https://abudhabimasters2026.com