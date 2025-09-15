Sharjah records 361% growth in capital investment

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2025) The Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) has announced an exceptional increase in foreign direct investment during the first half of 2025, marking the strongest performance among all UAE emirates.

In this time period the emirate recorded 74 FDI projects, a 57% surge from the 47 projects in the same period last year; with capital investment soaring by 361% to $1.5 billion, up from $325 million; and job creation rising by 45%, resulting in 2,578 new positions compared to 1,779 in H1 2024.

These figures highlight Sharjah’s accelerating economic momentum and growing investor confidence, and the emirate’s ability to convert capital into sustainable development and inclusive growth.

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), stressed that Sharjah’s impressive economic trajectory and its status as the fastest-growing emirate in the UAE are the result of a comprehensive vision that places human wellbeing and balanced development at the heart of its priorities.

Sheikha Bodour stated that the real power of these latest figures lies in the change they bring to people’s lives and the legacy they leave for future generations. “Through this investment we are strategically directing capital to unite ambition with community needs, merging culture and development to forge a resilient and adaptable model for sustainable growth.”

Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah, noted that the emirate’s continual growth reflects a clear strategic vision and integrated policy framework that supports investment, anchored by economic and financial stability, advanced infrastructure, and a flexible regulatory environment. He pointed out that Sharjah’s comprehensive ecosystem has bolstered the trust of both global and domestic investors, reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a leading destination for business and investment.

Al Musharrkh added, “This level of growth is a powerful tool for reshaping the emirate’s development landscape by enabling national talent through quality employment opportunities and widening economic participation. Sharjah has become a prime example for transforming capital into effective social and economic value, fostering a development model that balances economic strength with social stability.

February 2025 saw the highest volume of FDI activity in terms of both project count and capital investment, reflecting strong market momentum from the beginning of the year and reinforcing Sharjah’s growing reputation as a secure and promising platform for strategic investment.

The consumer products sector led growth in the emirate, registering a 53% increase in project count and a 188% rise in capital investment, reflecting growing demand for new products and services. The F&B sector posted 112% growth in the project volume and a 25% increase in job creation, consolidating Sharjah’s role as a regional hub for food security and related industries.

The business services sector experienced a substantial boost, with a 500% increase in project activity and a 1100% surge in employment, highlighting the sector’s labour-intensive nature and direct contribution to job creation. The industrial equipment sector recorded 100% growth in project volume and a 45% rise in capital expenditure, underscoring the advancement of Sharjah’s manufacturing industries sector and its role in expanding and diversifying the economy.

Key strategic projects announced in the first half of 2025 included a residential community by Kuwait Real Estate Company to meet rising housing demand; a polyethene film recycling plant by Italy’s Greenthesis Group, supporting Sharjah’s circular economy goals; and a warehouse and distribution hub by India’s Gxpress, strengthening the emirate’s logistics capabilities and e-commerce infrastructure.

India’s Vinsmera Jewels also launched a gold jewellery manufacturing facility and retail outlet, reinforcing Sharjah’s luxury manufacturing sector, while Singapore’s G-TEC established a training and certification centre to enhance local ICT talent and workforce development.

The investment data and insights referenced in this report, sourced from ‘fDi Markets’, the Financial Times’ leading database for crossborder greenfield investments, position Sharjah’s performance within a trusted global benchmark; underscoring the emirate’s rising profile among the world’s most effectual investment destinations.