Ahmed Bin Hamdan Bin Mohammed Opens Sharjah Heritage Days In Mleiha

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2023 | 05:15 PM

Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Sharjah Heritage Days in Mleiha

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2023) The Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) inaugurated the 20th edition Sharjah Heritage Days activities at the Heritage Village in Mleiha, which will continue until Sunday, 19th March.

The inauguration was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE Sailing and Rowing Federation; Sheikh Mohammed Muadhd bin Ali bin Howiden Al Ketbi; Sheikh Mohammed Moaded bin Saeed bin Howiden Al Ketbi; and Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, President of SIH and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for the activities of Sharjah Days heritage; and several heads and representatives of government departments in the region.

The event showcases numerous types of activities covering local heritage and cultural aspects.

