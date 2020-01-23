Ahmed bin Mohammed visits Dubai Media Incorporated

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Council said the announcement of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, that the year 2020 marks the start of a new 50-year phase of development for the UAE puts more responsibility on local media organisations to enhance their efforts to raise excellence.

Sheikh Ahmed’s remarks came during a visit to the offices of Dubai Media Incorporated, DMI. Sheikh Ahmed was welcomed at DMI by Ahmed Saeed Al Mansouri, CEO of Radio and tv Sector at DMI and a number of senior DMI officials.

He toured the offices of Dubai TV and learned about its various operations, studios and broadcast infrastructure.

He praised DMI’s efforts to raise the quality of media content through its various subsidiaries including Al Bayan newspaper, Emarat Al Youm newspaper and online media platforms.

"In order to contribute to the process of development, the media needs to be strongly aware of its role as a partner in the nation’s development journey and provide content that responds to new developments and the needs of the audience," H.H. said. "One of our key priorities as we enter a fresh phase of development is to streamline the efforts of media organisations to maximise their resources and capabilities, as outlined in the first meeting of the Dubai Media Council.

Working with different teams, we will seek to implement new ideas for achieving our objectives," Sheikh Ahmed said.

"Our aim is to usher in a new chapter of excellence that further enhances the process of development set in motion by the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum. DMI’s cumulative experience provides it a good base for further enhancing its operations so that it can join the ranks of the world’s major media establishments."

Sheikh Ahmed started his tour with a visit to the main studio of Dubai TV and its various channels, followed by a brief tour of its operations centre where he was briefed about work processes and technologies used by the channel. H.H. stopped by at Dubai TV’s main control room which is linked to the Government of Dubai Media Office.

Ahmed Saeed Al Mansouri, CEO of Radio and TV Sector at DMI, briefed H.H. about DMI’s news Centre, which was launched in 2004. Located in Dubai Media City, the facility spans an area of over 1,600 square metres.

At the end of the tour, Sheikh Ahmed was presented a photograph of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum’s visit to Dubai TV in 1973 when it was under construction.