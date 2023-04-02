UrduPoint.com

Ahmed Omar Hashem Named 'Islamic Personality Of Dubai International Quran Award'

Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2023 | 02:15 AM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2023) Dr. Ahmed Omar Hashem, former president of Al-Azhar University, was named the Islamic Personality of the Dubai International Quran Award Competition this year.

This was announced at a news conference tonight in the presence of Ibrahim Bu Melha, the Chairman of the Award Organising Committee, and other committee members.

