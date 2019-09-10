UrduPoint.com
Ajman CP Receives New French Consul-General

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, on Tuesday received Raja Rabia, the new Consul-General of France in Dubai.

At the meeting, Sheikh Humaid wished the Consul-General success in carrying out her duties and in strengthening UAE-France relations at all levels.

The two sides explored ways of enhancing ties between the two countries and ways of consolidating them in various fields.

Rabia, in turn, expressed her happiness to meet with the Ruler of Ajman, praising the depth of bilateral ties. She also commended the cultural renaissance witnessed by the UAE.

The meeting was attended by a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.

