Ajman Ruler Congratulates Emir Of Qatar On National Day

Umer Jamshaid 14 seconds ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 02:30 PM

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has sent a message of congratulations to H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, on his country's National Day.

In his message, the Ruler of Ajman expressed his sincere congratulations to the Emir of Qatar, wishing him good health and the government and people of Qatar further progress and prosperity.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, also dispatched similar message to the Emir of Qatar, on this national occasion.

