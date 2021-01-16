Ajman Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwait

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2021) HH.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has expressed his condolences to Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the death of Sheikha Fadhaa Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah.

In his message, the Ajman Ruler asked Allah Almighty to rest the deceased in Paradise.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; and H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, dispatched similar messages of condolences to the Kuwaiti Emir.