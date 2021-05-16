Ajman showcases new projects and plans at Arabian Travel Market 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th May, 2021) Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs, accompanied by Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, visited Ajman Tourism’s pavilion at the Arabian travel Market (ATM), which offered insights into Ajman’s vision 2021 and its programmes and plans to achieve it.

Dr. Al Falasi was also briefed on the important tourism activities that the emirate is offering to enhance its position as a tourist destination that attracts visitors and tourists from throughout the world, and the department’s role in shedding light on Ajman's cultural and tourist assets, as well as the unique tourism experiences it provides to its visitors.

In addition, Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD) announced that July 2021 will see the launch of its centralised Self-Classification System, a unique integrated digital system that enables hotels and hotel apartments to classify the units they own, according to the new ATDD standards.

This system is a platform built on accurate reporting and data that provide a real-time overview of a business’s performance, according to its classification category in the Emirate of Ajman.

The system's first implementation phase will include only hotels and hotel apartments, with plans to expand into other sectors in the future.

The department also revealed plans to develop the Ajman Culture Centre, which will be mandated with bolstering cultural and artistic production, developing talents, promoting tangible and intangible cultural heritage, such as literature, audiovisual arts, design, and digital creative products.

It will also be responsible for drafting laws, policies, and regulations to boost the efficiency of Ajman's cultural sector, and drive its sustainable development through enhancing collaboration with local and international public and private entities.

ATDD Director-General Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry said that the launch of new projects and building museums will reinforce Ajman’s position as a leading tourism destination for both local and international tourists.