Ajman Tourism to participate in Arabian Travel Market 2021

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th May, 2021) Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD) will be participating in the twenty-eighth edition of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2021, the leading global event for the travel and tourism industry, to held from 16th to 19th of May.

The department will showcase the impressive advantages Ajman has to offer and promote the emirate as a leading travel destination on the local and international tourism map.

Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director-General of ATDD, stated that the Arabian Travel Market exhibition is an ideal opportunity to hold meetings, expand the network of relations with foreign countries, evaluate the opportunities to launch representative offices for Ajman Tourism around the world, and discuss the approaches to improve various aspects of cooperation between country representatives, government agencies, and tourism companies participating in this event.

The ATDD Director-General indicated that the exhibition is an important event in support of the tourism sector, defining its objectives, sharing new developments related to it, boosting assurance in travel and business development, and providing original insights on the latest technologies and trends that will undoubtedly shape the future of travel and tourism.

Through this participation, Ajman Tourism Development Department aims to reinforce its relations with major tourism agencies and companies, seek new opportunities for cooperation to improve the tourism sector, attract more tourists to Ajman, in addition to shedding light on the prominent locations across the emirate.

Al Geziry added that the participation comes in line with the department’s marketing strategy of this year which aims to improve the emirate’s position in the major global markets that export tourists, as the Arabian Travel Market is the first actual global event since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, making it crucial to the world and the tourism sector.

He explained that the emirate offers its visitors distinctive commodities ranging from museums, to cultural and art centres, and luxurious shopping markets, stressing ATDD's vision to elevate the competence of the emirate's tourism sector through organising various sporting, entertainment, and cultural events and activities that aim to increase awareness of the attractions offered at touristic areas in Ajman, Masfout, Al Manama, and others; in addition to launching new touristic projects during the event in collaboration with partners to empower the private sector and encourage its role by facilitating the process of issuing tourism licenses, and expanding into niche segments to increase the offerings of the touristic destinations.

Representatives of ATDD partners will also be participating in ATM 2021, including Ajman Municipality, Ajman Transport Authority, Ajman Free Zone, Marsa Ajman Properties, and others.

