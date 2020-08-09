Ajman’s announces opening of all economic activities for those wishing to work from home

(@FahadShabbir)

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2020) Ajman’s Department of Economic Development, DED, has announced the opening of all economic activities for those wishing to register for the Reyada Programme for working from home.

The Reyada Programme is the first of its kind in the Emirate of Ajman, targeting Emiratis residing in the emirate and enables them to work from home, noting that the number of members registered in this Programme reached 115 since its launch in March.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser Al Nuaimi, Director of Planning and business Development, said that economic activities were expanded for Reyada members, after being restricted to 120 types of work, with the aim of meeting customer needs, enhancing national entrepreneurship and increasing Emiratis’ contribution to the economy.

Al Nuaimi said registration in the Programme is available through the Department of Economic Development website www.ajmanded.ae, and smart application Ajmanded. The license can also be issued through customer happiness centers, including at the Tas-Heel Hajes' Center, Tasheel Tawasul Center Tasheel Information Center and Tasheel IQC Center, in addition to the Department of Economic Development’s branches in Masfout and Manama. Licensing requires that applicants reside in the emirate of Ajman and live in a home he owns or leases or resides with a first degree relative.

The place of abode must also meet public safety and health conditions and provide an aesthetic view. Work permits are not issued in order to encourage license holders to work by themselves.