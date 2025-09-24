Al Ain Farms Group, Food Tech Valley to launch 260,000 sq.ft. logistics hub to advance UAE food security

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2025) Al Ain Farms Group (AAFG) and Food Tech Valley, Dubai’s government-backed food innovation centre, have signed an agreement to develop a 260,000 sq.ft. logistics hub in Dubai. The facility will strengthen the UAE’s food security, accelerate fresher food distribution, and support the nation’s Net Zero 2050 commitments.

Announced at the Future Food Forum 2025, held under the patronage of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, the facility will enable faster deliveries and increased efficiency, ensuring fresher, higher-quality products. Situated strategically, the centre will reduce delivery distances, cut CO₂ emissions by an estimated 2,500 tonnes annually, and lower fleet emissions by up to 35%, aligning with the nation’s sustainability & food security commitments.

“This hub is a testament to the power of strong partnerships in the UAE, driving greater in-country value,” said Hassan Safi, Group CEO of Al Ain Farms Group. “By working together with a local UAE company Food Tech Valley, we are not only delivering fresher food to our consumers faster than ever before but also strengthening the local economy and talent.

"Our collaboration ensures a 33% increase in efficiency across deliveries, while also reducing waste and streamlining delivery.

By leveraging the country’s expertise and resources, we are building a sustainable, resilient food system that benefits both our community and our partners. Together, we are laying the foundation for future innovation and long-term growth, fully aligned with the UAE’s vision for a smarter, greener, and more self-reliant future.”

Scheduled to begin construction by late 2025 and complete within Q1 2027, this facility will significantly boost supply chain resilience. The project is expected to create over a hundred jobs across logistics and operations while also incorporate advanced technology.

Ahmed Al Shaibani, Director of Food Tech Valley, said, “Food Tech Valley was created to drive innovation and sustainability in the UAE’s food ecosystem. This partnership with Al Ain Farms Group reflects our mission to build advanced infrastructure and is a step forward in making our supply chains more efficient, sustainable, and resilient, while also opening the door for new technologies and future collaborations that advance the national food sector security.”