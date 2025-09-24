Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2025 | 05:16 PM

Putting state before the politics is the need of the hour. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) (PML-Q) leader Khawaja Rameez Hassan said in a press release that there is no shortage of resources and talent in Pakistan, only the right choice is inevitable.He said that
For 78 years,the elite has looted the country with both hands, the rich have become richer and the poor have become poorer.

class division has left the people in despair, due to which the enemy, taking advantage, has adopted the conspiracy of Fifth Generation Hybrid Warfare and distanced the people from their national institutions and policymakers۔He said that at this time, the focus of the parties in power and their leaders should be to end public deprivations,which can make it possible to eliminate this established vacuum.He further said that prioritizing state over the politics is the need of the hour, adding that lavish protocol and show-offs are leading to further increase in deprivations.

