'Presight-Shorooq Fund I' Targets 30 AI Startups In First Phase
Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2025 | 05:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2025) Presight-Shorooq Fund I, the new $100 million fund, will target investments in 25 to 30 artificial intelligence (AI) and deep tech startups, with 40 percent of the capital reserved for later funding rounds to support companies proving their ability to scale, Mahmoud Adi, Founding Partner at Shorooq, said on Wednesday.
In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Adi said the fund aims to empower promising companies that can create sustainable impact in key sectors.
He added that Shorooq will provide entrepreneurs with strategic mentoring on business models and market entry, human capital support to attract top talent, and financial and strategic advisory services to help start-ups build resilient structures.
It will also offer media and reputation-building programmes through Shorooq’s regional and international network.
Adi said the partnership with Presight gives start-ups access to advanced infrastructure in cloud computing, GPU processing, secure data environments, and G42’s global network, helping accelerate growth both locally and internationally.
He added that the initiative underscores the UAE’s role as a driving force in AI, combining strategic capital, advanced infrastructure, and a unique geographic position connecting East and West, reinforcing the country’s status as a global hub for innovation.
