Open Menu

'Presight-Shorooq Fund I' Targets 30 AI Startups In First Phase

Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2025 | 05:15 PM

'Presight-Shorooq Fund I' targets 30 AI startups in first phase

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2025) Presight-Shorooq Fund I, the new $100 million fund, will target investments in 25 to 30 artificial intelligence (AI) and deep tech startups, with 40 percent of the capital reserved for later funding rounds to support companies proving their ability to scale, Mahmoud Adi, Founding Partner at Shorooq, said on Wednesday.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Adi said the fund aims to empower promising companies that can create sustainable impact in key sectors.

He added that Shorooq will provide entrepreneurs with strategic mentoring on business models and market entry, human capital support to attract top talent, and financial and strategic advisory services to help start-ups build resilient structures.

It will also offer media and reputation-building programmes through Shorooq’s regional and international network.

Adi said the partnership with Presight gives start-ups access to advanced infrastructure in cloud computing, GPU processing, secure data environments, and G42’s global network, helping accelerate growth both locally and internationally.

He added that the initiative underscores the UAE’s role as a driving force in AI, combining strategic capital, advanced infrastructure, and a unique geographic position connecting East and West, reinforcing the country’s status as a global hub for innovation.

Related Topics

Business UAE Hub Market Media Top Million

Recent Stories

Putting state before the politics is the need of t ..

Putting state before the politics is the need of the hour. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

10 seconds ago
 UAE’s firm GSU acquires 51% of Uzbekistan solar ..

UAE’s firm GSU acquires 51% of Uzbekistan solar developer Yashil Energiya

31 minutes ago
 FIFA to hold historic women’s friendly series in ..

FIFA to hold historic women’s friendly series in UAE

46 minutes ago
 Peace Education Conference held in Islamabad

Peace Education Conference held in Islamabad

51 minutes ago
 UHS reviews curricula of Level-IV MD, MS programme ..

UHS reviews curricula of Level-IV MD, MS programmes

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chambers explores boosting economic cooperat ..

Dubai Chambers explores boosting economic cooperation with Australia

2 hours ago
Arabian Travel Market to launch dedicated Travel T ..

Arabian Travel Market to launch dedicated Travel Tech show at 2026 edition

2 hours ago
 G7 Foreign Ministers discuss global security, pres ..

G7 Foreign Ministers discuss global security, pressing international issues

2 hours ago
 TRENDS takes part in UAE-China 2nd Think Tank Foru ..

TRENDS takes part in UAE-China 2nd Think Tank Forum

2 hours ago
 Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews goals to r ..

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews goals to reduce carbon emissions

2 hours ago
 World’s largest and greenest vehicle carrier mak ..

World’s largest and greenest vehicle carrier makes first call at Jebel Ali

2 hours ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways become Main Partners ..

DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways become Main Partners of Euroleague Basketball

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East