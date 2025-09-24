Sharjah Ruler Receives Minister Of Energy And Infrastructure
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2025 | 05:15 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received on Wednesday Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, at the Dr Sultan Al Qasimi Centre.
During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan welcomed the minister and praised the ministry's efforts across its areas of responsibility, noting their positive impact on the stability of people’s lives and on the organisation of infrastructure and energy sectors.
The Ruler of Sharjah listened to a detailed briefing by Al Mazrouei on the ministry’s ongoing projects and programmes, which incorporate the latest developments in sustainability standards, advanced technologies, and measures to ensure smooth and flexible operations.
He also learned about the ministry’s future plans, which align with the ambitions of the UAE and the vision of its leadership to maintain the country’s leading position in the energy and infrastructure sectors, and their positive impact on society and quality of life.
Al Mazrouei expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the Sharjah Ruler for his ongoing guidance in serving the community and ensuring its stability, and for the pioneering projects implemented in the Emirate of Sharjah, which serve as examples of advanced initiatives that strengthen community cohesion and preserve the region’s historical and cultural heritage.
