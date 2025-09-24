Open Menu

Sharjah Ruler Receives Minister Of Energy And Infrastructure

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2025 | 05:15 PM

Sharjah Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infrastructure

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received on Wednesday Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, at the Dr Sultan Al Qasimi Centre.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan welcomed the minister and praised the ministry's efforts across its areas of responsibility, noting their positive impact on the stability of people’s lives and on the organisation of infrastructure and energy sectors.

The Ruler of Sharjah listened to a detailed briefing by Al Mazrouei on the ministry’s ongoing projects and programmes, which incorporate the latest developments in sustainability standards, advanced technologies, and measures to ensure smooth and flexible operations.

He also learned about the ministry’s future plans, which align with the ambitions of the UAE and the vision of its leadership to maintain the country’s leading position in the energy and infrastructure sectors, and their positive impact on society and quality of life.

Al Mazrouei expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the Sharjah Ruler for his ongoing guidance in serving the community and ensuring its stability, and for the pioneering projects implemented in the Emirate of Sharjah, which serve as examples of advanced initiatives that strengthen community cohesion and preserve the region’s historical and cultural heritage.

Related Topics

UAE Sharjah

Recent Stories

Putting state before the politics is the need of t ..

Putting state before the politics is the need of the hour. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

8 seconds ago
 UAE’s firm GSU acquires 51% of Uzbekistan solar ..

UAE’s firm GSU acquires 51% of Uzbekistan solar developer Yashil Energiya

31 minutes ago
 FIFA to hold historic women’s friendly series in ..

FIFA to hold historic women’s friendly series in UAE

46 minutes ago
 Peace Education Conference held in Islamabad

Peace Education Conference held in Islamabad

51 minutes ago
 UHS reviews curricula of Level-IV MD, MS programme ..

UHS reviews curricula of Level-IV MD, MS programmes

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chambers explores boosting economic cooperat ..

Dubai Chambers explores boosting economic cooperation with Australia

2 hours ago
Arabian Travel Market to launch dedicated Travel T ..

Arabian Travel Market to launch dedicated Travel Tech show at 2026 edition

2 hours ago
 G7 Foreign Ministers discuss global security, pres ..

G7 Foreign Ministers discuss global security, pressing international issues

2 hours ago
 TRENDS takes part in UAE-China 2nd Think Tank Foru ..

TRENDS takes part in UAE-China 2nd Think Tank Forum

2 hours ago
 Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews goals to r ..

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews goals to reduce carbon emissions

2 hours ago
 World’s largest and greenest vehicle carrier mak ..

World’s largest and greenest vehicle carrier makes first call at Jebel Ali

2 hours ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways become Main Partners ..

DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways become Main Partners of Euroleague Basketball

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East