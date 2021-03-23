Al Bayader International doubles industrial capacity with AED200 million investment in Jafza

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2021) Al Bayader International, a manufacturer and supplier of packaging and cleaning solutions for diverse uses, today unveiled its newly expanded manufacturing facility in Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), enabling a self-sustained industrial ecosystem that will see its 1,700+ product range exported to the rest of the world.

The expanded plant doubles its production capacity to 18,000 tonnes per annum of food packging solutions, taking the overall production capacity across its six manufacturing facilities in the UAE and Qatar to 31,000 tonnes per annum. This is part of a significant AED200 million investment by Al Bayader International for a major industrial and retail expansion.

Mariam AlMheiri, UAE Minister of State for Food and Water Security, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, and Massimo Baggi, Ambassador of Switzerland to the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, inaugurated the expanded plant at a ceremony attended by senior DP World and Jafza officials including Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO and Managing Director of DP World, UAE Region and CEO of Jafza; Jamil Haddad, Chairman, Al Bayader International and Nidal Haddad, Founder & CEO of Al Bayader International, government and private sector leaders and employees of the company.

Mariam AlMheiri said, "The expansion of the UAE’s food ecosystem is a priority for the leadership to enhance national food security, especially in light of its recovery from the global coronavirus pandemic. The fact that we have been able to navigate this crisis successfully and keep our food shelves stocked throughout is a testament to the strengths of the UAE’s National Food Security Strategy. The expansion of Al Bayader International’s Jebel Ali factory is a significant component in this next stage and represents an important step towards contributing to the UAE’s overall food security ecosystem, as well as the newly launched industrial strategy "Operation 300bn" led by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and aims to enhance the industrial sector in the coming years.

"The food packaging solutions provided by the facility are an important factor in enhancing food safety by using national standards of food contact material, which contributes to enhancing our national food security. I commend Al Bayader for its efforts to increase its capacity and its sustainability initiatives, which reflects its commitment, and our other private sector partners, to helping ensure the UAE has the capacity to overcome any future food security crisis that we might face."

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem said, "The strategic location of Jafza serves as a leading trade and logistics hub, connecting businesses to over 3.5 billion consumers with the support of Jebel Ali Port to thrive and strengthen trade relations with international markets. Building a logistics supply chain in the F&B sector, especially in the food packaging sector, which has been largely under-served, will enable the nation to boost the exports of these essential goods, and play a role in championing food hygiene and security. Al Bayader International’s expansion of its facility, despite the challenges of the pandemic, underlines the reputation of the UAE in enabling innovative businesses to thrive."

Massimo Baggi said "Switzerland has developed strong bilateral relations with the UAE in building the food and beverage sector, one of the few industries not significantly impacted by the pandemic. The growth of the Swiss F&B industry was also underlined by our investment in advanced packaging to preserve food and ensure quality exports. Al Bayader International’s expansion of its manufacturing plant using high-end Swiss machinery will contribute significant value to the UAE economy by facilitating more exports and by supporting the domestic SME value chain."

Nidal Haddad said, "The expansion of our facility is another milestone moment in our journey. We have always been committed to transforming our business model and be an agile organisation that meets evolving market needs. Through this facility we can serve the entire food packaging supply chain through locally made products."