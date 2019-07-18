Al Bayt Mitwahid Association, Airbus provide talented students with a world-class, interactive learning experience

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2019) The Future Scientists initiative, a joint venture between Al Bayt Mitwahid Association in collaboration with Airbus, has provided students with a world-class, interactive learning experience for bright, young talented students based in the UAE.

Throughout the past three-years, students have attended workshops, industrial sites tours, lectures and events in France, Germany and the UAE. This year’s edition of Future Scientists saw the students engage in aviation and aerospace learning experiences at multiple organisations such as the UAE Space Agency, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, Strata Manufacturing, Etihad Engineering and Innovation Hub Powered by Google. The objective of the initiative has been to give insights to the opportunities available within the industry in the United Arab Emirates.

Abdullah Al Neyadi, board Member of Al Bayt Mitwahid Association, shared his thoughts by saying: "The encouragement of STEM education through live learning experiences is something we highly value at Al Bayt Mitwahid. We’re immensely proud to see our talented Emirati students develop their aviation and aerospace knowledge under such an initiative.

The aviation and aerospace industry in the UAE continues to exponentially grow and make ground breaking movements. By exposing our brightest young minds to world renowned organisations in this sector we aim to help shape the future of the UAE by inspiring students to pursue higher academic education and potential career paths.

He continued: "At Al Bayt Mitwahid we continuously strive to partner with organisations like Airbus, who positively contribute to the UAE’s aviation and aerospace vision.

I’d also like to extend our gratitude to our supporting partners, UAE Space Agency, Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, Etihad Engineering, Strata Manufacturing and the Innovation Hub Powered by Google, who gave our students firsthand industry insights that will help them prosper in their future endeavors."

Mohammed Al Ameri added: "I’m proud to have been a Future Scientists student for the past three years. In this time Al Bayt Mitwahid and Airbus have helped all of the students gain access to some amazing sites, such as Etihad Engineering’s MRO and Airbus’ facilities in France and Germany. Through these amazing opportunities I’ve gained invaluable insights into the aviation and aerospace industry, regionally and internationally, and I now know exactly what it has to offer. The deep understandings I’ve acquired from the Future Scientists initiative will stay with me for a long time."

Mikail Houari, President, Airbus Africa and the middle East, said: "This programme forms an important part of our commitment to localisation of skills and knowledge. It is crucial that as an industry we transfer international best practice and expertise to local sectors that will support sustainable economic growth and diversification. A key element of this year’s initiative is the fact that the students have had a chance to experience the incredible opportunities available within the UAE. We are proud to play a part in the development of future scientists who will go on to become industry leaders."