Al Hussaini Participates In Qatar Economic Forum 2023

Published May 24, 2023 | 07:30 PM

DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2023) Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, participated in the third Qatar Economic Forum, which was held under the theme: A New Global Growth Story. The forum discussed the challenges associated with global growth, the future of energy supplies, as well as the latest trends in finance, energy, healthcare and technology and their role in driving future growth.

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, attended and patronised the 2023 Qatar Economic Forum - Powered by Bloomberg. More than 32 official delegations from various countries of the world and 2,000 participants from inside and outside Qatar attended the forum. Additionally, several presidents, ministers, senior officials, policy makers, businessmen and economists, as well as influential business leaders and academics from around the world participated in the forum.

Al Hussaini mentioned that the Qatar Economic Forum is a vital platform for debating the most pressing global economic issues the world is witnessing today, strengthening cooperation, exchanging views on the latest global trends, and continuing to work to face future challenges. He said, “The UAE is keen to cooperate with various countries of the world to advance global economic growth, expand investment opportunities in the new economy sectors, and contribute to building a more prosperous future for all.

On the sidelines of the forum, Al Hussaini met with Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, Qatar’s Minister of Finance. Saeed Rashid Al Yateem, Assistant Under-Secretary for Government Budget and Revenue Sector at Ministry of Finance; and Hamad Al Zaabi, Director of the Office of Minister of State for Financial Affairs; attended the meeting, which discussed topics of common interest, in addition to key economic, investment, and trade developments between both countries.

The forum highlighted innovations that contribute to strengthening the global economy. It included a series of interviews, discussions and interactive workshops that tackled global topics and challenges affecting societies and economies around the world. These topics included: Energy Transition and Security; Emerging Markets; the Impact of the Global Market on Health Innovation; Scaling Up Climate Finance and Overcoming Barriers to Green Growth; Rerouting Trade Strategies and Systems; Future-Proofing the Workforce for Industry 4.0; and the Future of Foreign Direct Investment in Challenging Economic Times.

