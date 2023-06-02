UrduPoint.com

Al-Jundi Journal June's Issue Highlights Most Prominent Political, Military Events

Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Al-Jundi journal June&#039;s issue highlights most prominent political, military events

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2023) Al-Jundi journal issued by the UAE Ministry of Defence has published its new June 2023 issue No. 593.

Through its latest issue, published in both Arabic and English, the journal using research and analysis touched on several vital issues and topics, as well as the most important events and news related to the Ministry of Defence and the UAE Armed Forces.

The new issue of Al-Jundi touched on the most prominent political, military, and security events, new weapons, and scientific and technological developments achieved by modern technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) in the military field.

The Journal dedicated sections for the opinions and analyses of elite Emirati and Arab writers discussing various issues and matters of interest to readers.

Founded in 1973, Al Jundi's first issue was published in October, covering the news and activities of the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates.

