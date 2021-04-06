Aldar launches ‘Noya Viva’ on Yas Island

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2021) ABU DHABI, 6th April 2021 (WAM) Aldar Properties (‘Aldar’) has announced the launch of Noya Viva, the next phase of its highly successful Noya development on Yas Island. The community is open for buyers from all nationalities to purchase their homes on a freehold basis.

Noya Viva will bring a further 480 homes to the Noya development, with four-bedroom villas and two- and three-bedroom townhouses available. prices at Noya Viva start from AED 1.65 million and each unit comes with its own dedicated outdoor space responding positively to the increased time people are spending at home. The efficient design of the properties will also give residents more space, while generous community gardens and a variety of recreational facilities will ensure the perfect environment to live, work and play.

The community focal point of Noya Viva is The Village, which will feature shops and cafes’, sports, fitness, and health and wellbeing facilities, a mosque and a library. It will also be home to a leading British curriculum school, operated by Aldar academies, that will cater to the island’s growing population.

Commenting on the launch of Noya Viva, Rashed Al Omaira, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldar Development, said: "The strong response we witnessed for the first phase of Noya is a clear testament to the strength and resilience of the Abu Dhabi real estate market and the continued appetite to live on Yas Island, one of the capital’s most desirable destinations.

"Every aspect of Noya Viva, from the layout of the homes to the design of the communal outdoor spaces, has been carefully planned in response to our customers changing requirements. Noya Viva offers customers the opportunity to own their own homes in a premium community that strikes the perfect balance of quality, location, and lifestyle."

Customers interested in purchasing a home at Noya Viva can do so by contacting Aldar’s Sales Centre. Thorough precautionary measures in line with government regulations have been implemented across Aldar’s Sales Centre, providing peace of mind for customers wishing to visit in person.

Construction of Noya Viva is due to begin in Q4 2021, with handovers expected to commence in Q1 2024. Noya Viva is the latest addition to Aldar’s residential portfolio on Yas Island, which includes Noya, Yas Acres, Water’s Edge, Lea, Ansam and Mayan.

Yas Island is a leading leisure and entertainment destination home to the Yas Links Golf Course, Yas Mall, Ferrari World, CLYMB, Du Arena, Yas Beach, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros World. The one-of-a-kind tourist destination and vibrant residential hub also comprises of numerous luxury villas, apartments, and hotels.